BUCKINGHAM — Playing a team for the first time presents some challenges.
Understandably, when two teams that have never seen each other before face off, it usually takes some time for each squad to make adjustments before settling in.
At the same time, East Rockingham coach Donnie Coleman said that when watching film on an unknown team, it doesn’t take long to get an idea of what they’re about.
“You can usually figure that out in the first quarter of a film session,” Coleman said. “It does present unique challenges when you don’t see somebody, but I enjoy the challenge of this rather than playing someone twice. Once you play somebody twice, you make adjustments and people kind of go away from their game plan sometimes.”
There will be no adjustments from previous matchups tonight when the sixth-seeded Eagles hit the road to take on second-seeded Buckingham County in the Region 2B semifinals at 7 p.m. at BCHS. It’s the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
“They want to establish that running game and play good, hard-nosed defense,” Coleman said of the Knights, who are coming off their first playoff win since 2015. “They don’t do a lot offensively, but they run the football well. We know what we’re going to get when we go down there and they know what they’re going to get. It should be fun.”
In their season second under coach Seth Wilkerson, the Knights have seen a quick turnaround as they won nine regular-season games with their only loss coming to Region 3B powerhouse Goochland — the team that eliminated East Rock last year.
After running back Walter Edwards scored the go-ahead touchdown and Page County’s two-point attempt came up short in last week’s 20-19 overtime win, Wilkerson said it was a feeling that Buckingham had been aiming for since the end of last season.
“It’s what we’ve been shooting for,” Wilkerson said. “It’s what we were working toward. We wanted to get this program back to where we were for a while. The kids believed in it and responded well in the offseason. They put the work in and here we are winning.”
The Eagles sit on the opposite end of that spectrum with quite a bit of playoff success.
East Rockingham has reached the playoffs nine straight seasons dating back to Coleman’s second season as coach in 2011. Last year, led by 20 seniors, the Eagles reached the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals for the first time ever.
“It’s definitely an advantage,” the 10th-year East Rockingham coach said. “Our players, man, they understand the process. It’s been business as usual for us this week It’s not our first rodeo when it comes to that stuff, but that all goes up until it’s time for kickoff. All of that goes out the window. I do think the big stage won’t frighten our kids, though.”
Despite bringing back key pieces from last year’s team, replacing 20 seniors is never an easy task and back-to-back losses to open the year dampened the Eagles’ mood early.
But starting with a win over Page, East Rockingham slowly started to turn its season around and has now won five straight after its first-round win over Clarke County.
“It’s a big change from the start of the season,” ERHS quarterback Tyce McNair said. “We were down after the losses and didn’t really give up, but the confidence just slowly came. Getting a couple of road wins and the Luray win gave us a lot of momentum.”
McNair added: “At the beginning of the year, we were hype and getting after it. But after a couple of losses, practice slowed down and the excitement left. Now our practices have changed again and it’s more fun, more exciting for everyone on both sides.”
One of the biggest reasons for the Eagles’ turnaround is senior Trenton Morris.
Morris leads East Rockingham in rushing (1,126) and receiving (1,044) yardage, total touchdowns (29) and has built a reputation as one of the area’s best kickoff returners.
“He’s locked in,” McNair said. “He’s a senior captain. He doesn’t want his season to end. He’s staying on us in practice, telling us to stay focused and stuff like that.”
Morris also plays a key role for the Eagles defense, which has improved immensely.
This week, ERHS will have the tough task of stopping the Knights duo of quarterback Gerry Toney and running back Edwards, a two-way standout for the Knights.
“They’re a power run team,” Coleman said. “They play pretty good defense. They’ve got some guys that can turn around and make some plays. Their offensive line is really big and they try to push people around. They’re explosive on special teams. When you get to the regional semis, you’re going to start seeing some really good football teams and that’s kind of what I expected when I put the film on to watch those guys.”
Wilkerson, whose team lose 41-0 to Glenvar in the opening round of the postseason a year ago, said this year’s squad has steadily improved throughout the season.
“We’ve got three guys in the backfield that run the ball good for us,” Wilkerson said. “Our line has improved every week. Defensively, we’re playing well. We’re executing the game plan and a lot of these guys played last year. It all came together this season.”
Much like Coleman, the Buckingham coach said he doesn’t mind facing a new face.
“The more familiar you are, it obviously helps,” Wilkerson sad. “It’s a little challenging, but you still have to go out there, stay with what you do and just hope for the best.”
That’s what both teams are hoping for when they kickoff tonight in Buckingham.
And although the unfamiliarity presents some obstacles, that’s fine with the Eagles.
“It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but that’s the exciting part,” McNair said. “We’re excited about the opportunity. It’s a challenge, but we usually enjoy those.”
