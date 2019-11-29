STUARTS DRAFT — East Rockingham's quest to run the gauntlet in the Region 2B playoffs came up just short Friday evening as Stuarts Draft, the No. 1 seed, held off the Eagles 14-7 to claim the Region 2B title and advance to the state semifinals.
The Eagles opened the playoffs as the No. 6 seed and would need to go on the road and defeat the top three seeds in succession in order to win the regional crown. After dispatching No. 3 Clarke County and No. 2 Buckingham, East Rockingham went toe-to-toe with the top-seeded Cougars before coming up just short.
After a scoreless first half, Draft quarterback Henry Cooke ran for two third-quarter touchdowns and the Cougars defense kept the Eagles' offense under wraps for most of the night as the Cougars advanced with the hard-fought victory.
"Stuarts Draft and us are kind of carbon copy football teams," said East Rock head coach Donnie Coleman. "We both want to run the football, play good defense and play field position. Tonight, Stuarts Draft just did it a little bit better than we did."
Both defenses yielded yards in the opening half, but both made big plays when necessary.
The Eagles took the opening kickoff and moved into Draft territory. On fourth-and-1 at the Draft 38, the Cougars stuffed Nathan Rodriguez at the line of scrimmage to stop the game's opening drive.
Draft then moved inside the Eagles 30, but on fourth down, Jaeden Rouse picked off a Cooke pass to turn the Cougars away.
The Eagles ventured into Draft territory twice in the second quarter, but each drive stalled.
East Rock made it as far as the Draft 27 on its first drive of the second quarter before a bad snap in shotgun formation and an incomplete pass left the Eagles with a fourth-and-11 play. Tyce McNair's pooch punt worked to perfection, pinning the Cougars at their 2.
The Eagles defense kept drive bottled up and forced a punt that went out of bounds at the Draft 37. The Cougars defended the short field and forced another Eagles punt as the half ended with zeroes on the board.
The Cougars took the second half and put together an impressive 63-yard drive. A 20-yard scramble by Cooke moved the ball into Eagles' territory at the 37. Aaron Nice ripped off a 25-yard run to the 13 and on the next play Cooke scored on a keeper for the first points of the game. Tyler Lingenfelter added the PAT for a 7-0 Draft lead with 8:41 left in the third quarter.
The Eagles responded to tie the game, taking advantage of two big penalties on the Cougars. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the TD run was enforced on the kickoff and East Rockingham turned that mistake into great field position at the Draft 46.
On third-and-3, Trenton Morris ran for 8 yards and a first down and a 15-yard face-mask penalty tacked on to the end of the play gave the visitors a first down at the Cougars' 19. On the next play, Colton Dean ran through a big hole and found the end zone for the Eagles' first score. Angel Cortez added the point after to tie the score at 7-7 with 7:31 left in the third quarter.
Draft failed to move the chains on its next possession and punter Freddie Watkins made what proved to be the key play of the game. The snap from center looked like it was going to sail over Watkins' head, but the Draft punter made a leaping, one-handed grab of the errant snap and then got off a 46-yard punt that rolled to a stop at the Eagles' 10-yard line.
Draft's defense then forced an Eagles' punt and the effort went just 15-yards, giving the Cougars a first down at the East Rockingham 26-yard line.
East Rock's defense stood tall and had the Cougars looking at a fourth-and-5 play. Cooke went back to pass, drifted out to his left and then scrambled 21-yards for the go-ahead score. The extra point gave the Cougars a 14-7 lead with 3:29 left in the third quarter.
The Eagles threatened on the ensuing possession, moving deep into Cougars territory.
A 36-yard run by Morris gave East Rock a first down at the Draft 32 before a penalty moved the ball back to the 43-yard line. McNair then connected with Matthew Fries on a 25-yard completion for a first-down at the Cougars' 18. Two running plays netted three yards and two incomplete passes ended the threat.
The defensive numbers were dominant. Stuarts Draft finished with just 206 yards total offense with 157 coming on the ground. The Eagles managed just 198 yards total offense with 168 coming on the ground. Morris gained 93 yards on 17 carries and Dean added 70 yards on 16 carries.
"That was an excellent effort tonight by the guys on defense," said Coleman. "When you're playing football with two good teams in late November, a lot of times, this is what it's going to look like. Give that Draft bunch credit. That's a good football team. Tonight, they just made a couple more plays than we did."
The Eagles finish the season with an 8-5 record - a strong rebound from a 2-4 start.
"This was a resilient group," said Coleman. "This game tonight won't define our season. We have a lot to be proud of."
