DALEVILLE — It was another performance that left their coach proud.
Despite not coming home with a victory, East Rockingham fourth-year coach David Lam said he was proud of the way his squad executed on Saturday.
"I think we did a great job," Lam said. "They did very well. It was good."
The Eagles finished third with 233 points behind Central-Wise (248) and King William (237) at the Virginia High School League Class 2 competition cheer championship on Saturday at Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville.
It was the eighth appearance at the state competition in program history.
Riverheads (182) — the lone Class 1 school — finished fourth as a team.
"It was really exciting," Lam said. I think they did a great job. They felt good about it and that's what is most important. We had fun. We were just happy to be here and that's what it's all about."
