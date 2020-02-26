ELKTON — Sometimes it’s not what happens on the court but what takes place in the locker room that makes all the difference for a high school basketball team.
After floundering against a stubborn Clarke County zone defense for the first 16 minutes Tuesday night and leading just 33-31 at the break, East Rockingham coach Carey Keyes and his Eagles made great use of the 10-minute halftime period.
“It was just very unacceptable because we set high standards for ourselves,” senior guard Tyce McNair said of his team’s play in the opening half. “If we want to get where we want to go, we can’t be playing like that.”
McNair scored 17 points and sophomore forward Tyler Nickel finished with a game-high 34 as East Rock went on an 11-1 run to open the second half and cruised to a 77-55 victory in the quarterfinals of the Region 2B tournament.
“In the first half, they were doing like a match-up zone,” said Nickel, who scored 22 of his points in the second half. “Wherever I was in the zone, they would just try to deny the ball.
“If I took a dribble, they would just heavy help. That opened some wide-open kick-outs for guys like Kyle (Evick) and Cooper (Keyes), and I saw Tyce on the high post a couple of times cutting to the bucket.”
Evick had a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter as East Rock (24-2) and Clarke (10-14) went back-and-forth. Clarke held its last lead of the game at 29-28 with 2:20 left in the first half.
Then the halftime break ensued and the Eagles of East Rock got busy, with the players expressing their frustration and disappointment with how they’d played so far.
“Basically, we had a talk in the locker room about how we needed to turn this up right now,” Nickel said.
They did just that, outscoring Clarke 30-8 in the first 10 minutes of the second half, a stretch culminating with an improbable 3-pointer by Nickel — who scored despite having Clarke sophomore Luke Lyman draped all over him.
“They shot the ball really well in the first half and I thought we guarded pretty well but they made some tough shots,” coach Keyes said of the Clarke team his players were facing for the fourth time this season. “At halftime, we switched some things defensively. In the second half, we went to a zone and kind of got them out of rhythm, I thought.”
Meanwhile, Nickel and McNair discovered their own mojo as East Rock forced Clarke into three consecutive turnovers to open the half and outscored the visitors 22-4 in the third quarter, a good number of those points coming in the transition game.
“Our confidence starts on the defensive end,” said Nickel, who is already being recruited by some major Division I programs. “So when we start getting energy defensively, we start cutting guys off, we start getting some turnovers, we get out and run – even if we don’t score in transition – we already have good momentum and we’re in a flow.
“At that point, we’re not worried about anything. We’re not pressing. We’re all good.”
Nickel hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter and was 7-of-11 from behind the arc on the night. McNair had two buckets and an assist on an 8-0 run that opened the second half, then found Nickel for a 3-pointer – one of McNair’s six assists. That gave East Rock a 44-32 lead and forced a Clarke timeout with 3:36 left in the third.
“We did much better offensively, moving the ball, and Tyler and Tyce just led us,” coach Keyes said on the second half. “They did a great job of sharing the ball and making shots, and that’s what you want your two leaders to do in an elimination game.”
East Rockingham, the region’s top seed, advances to host (fourth-seeded Page County/fifth-seeded Staunton) on Friday. Clarke County, the eighth seed in the regional, ended its season.
McNair admitted his confidence was lacking a bit in the first half but his demeanor changed by the end of the game.
“I think we can go all the way, no doubt,” he said.
CLARKE COUNTY (55) — Trammel 0 3-3 3, Lyman 2 0-0 5, Haun 1 0-0 3, Ergan 4 1-3 9, Childs 3 0-0 7, Nei 6 4-5 20, Weddle 4 0-0 8, Trenary 0 0-0 0, Moyer 0 0-0 0. Totals
EAST ROCKINGHAM (77) — Good 0 0-0 0, Rouse 0 0-0 0, Comer 0 0-0 0 Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Nickel 10 7-8 34, McNair 7 3-4 17, Keyes 0 0-0 0, Butler 0 1-2 1, Evick 4 0-0 2, Zirk 0 0-0 0, Lam 4 2-2 10, Siever 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 14-18 77.
Clarke County 16 15 4 20—55
East Rockingham 19 14 22 22—77
3-Point Goals — Clarke County 7 (Ergan 4, Haun, Childs, Lyman), East Rockingham 11 (Nickel 7, Evick 4).
