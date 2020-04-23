Thinking back to that day, Carey Keyes remembered the look in Tyce McNair's eyes.
It was one the East Rockingham boys basketball coach hadn't seen before and one that the soft-spoken senior point guard admittedly didn't flash often. With the Eagles locked into a tight, back-and-forth battle with defending Virginia High School League Class 3 state champion Northside at the Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout in Lexington, a different side of McNair finally came to life.
"He just did not want to lose that game," Keyes said. "He was totally locked in."
McNair ultimately fouled out of the game in regulation with 26 points and the Eagles fell 79-76 in overtime, but it was a statement game for the 6-foot-1 point guard. His desire for pulling out a win that day fueled him as he led East Rockingham to the state semifinals. That was the Eagles' only other loss the rest of the season.
"It was just his mindset," Keyes said. "We started to see that more his junior year, where he was being more aggressive, but I thought he still had more inside of him. I think as he realized this was his last ride for his senior year, he wanted to go out with his best. Northside was the defending state champion and I think he saw that as an opportunity to play his best game on a big stage. He just took off after that. Almost every game, he was close to a triple-double. I think his confidence was boosted, knowing he can play against that caliber of a team.”
McNair told the Daily News-Record on Wednesday that he had signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his playing career at Richard Bland College — a junior college in Petersburg. He said he hopes to play there one or two years before transferring to a bigger program at the Division I or Division II level. The head coach at Richard Bland is Andrew Lacey, a former captain and four-year player at Bridgewater College for Eagles' Hall of Fame coach Bill Leatherman.
“It’s always been my goal to play college basketball and I feel like by going to Richard Bland, I’ll be able to really pursue that dream of mine," McNair said. "I know it’s the right decision for me.”
Playing at the next level may have always been a dream for McNair, but there wasn't always a clear path. He said he chose Richard Bland over offers from Division II Shepherd and Millersville, along with Eastern Mennonite and Christopher Newport at the Division III level.
Before his breakout senior season, McNair had no offers. What changed for the East Rockingham senior? It all started with that Saturday afternoon battle with Northside, he said. From there, everything else seemed to come easy to him.
“At that time, there were some college coaches that were really starting to look at me," McNair said. "I just felt like if I wanted to get a [state championship] ring this past year, I had to play my best every single game. On top of all that, it was my senior season and I didn’t really want to go out in a bad way. I was just making sure my game was at its best every single minute of every game.”
Tyler Nickel, the program's all-time leading scorer and a Division I prospect with offers from James Madison, Virginia Tech and others, said McNair's confidence skyrocketed after the Northside contest.
“Up to that point, we hadn’t played a team of that caliber yet," Nickel said. "When he was hitting his shots and doing everything well against a team like that, he was like, ‘OK. I’m built for this.’ He could do what he was doing on the regular. He made it an expectation for himself and I think that’s what helped him.”
As McNair's confidence went up, so did his numbers. He averaged 18.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals per game this past season while establishing himself as the area's top point guard. He was named to the VHSL Class 2 all-state first team.
“It makes it ridiculously easy," Nickel said of playing with McNair. "A lot of teams would come into the game and their game plan was to just deny me the ball. But if you do that, Tyce is going to drop 40. He’s the type of guy that is pretty impossible to stop one-on-one because of how shifty he is. He was ridiculously underrated before he showed everyone in the area that he was unguardable.”
McNair's dominance on the court was obvious when watching the Eagles this season, but it wasn't always as recognizable by his own actions. He was a quiet leader that had earned the respect of his teammates and coaches by his hard work over the years.
“He’s just even-keeled," Keyes said. "He won’t get too high, won’t get too low. He’ll get emotional when things go well, but he just goes to work. He’s a great example to our younger players of just improving year after year after year and just trusting the process. The type of kid we want in our program — that’s Tyce McNair.”
McNair's older brother, Jaylen, will play football at Alderson Broaddus this year after playing at Glenville State, also in West Virginia, for the past three seasons. Tyce McNair was the quarterback for the Eagles this past year, guiding them to the Region 2B championship game.
“I’m very proud because I felt like, in both sports, I really tried to leave it all on the field and on the court," McNair said. "All the memories I have with friends outside of sports with my friends, my teacher, my coaches — I’m really going to miss it. It was the best time of my life.”
The biggest difference for McNair now will be the ability to focus his attention solely on the sport he loves. He said that alone is something that excites him.
“I’m really excited because basketball is my passion, my No. 1 love," he said. "It’ll be different, but I’m very excited for it. I can’t wait for it. I’m just looking to focus on basketball, making sure I can perfect my game in any way I can.”
Keyes added: “It just gives Tyce an opportunity to be recruited again. This will be the first time Tyce has just focused on basketball. He played football and basketball, so he’s kind of shared the skill work on both of those for a few years. He’ll be able to concentrate on basketball and working out and getting better. It’s just a great opportunity. His best basketball is ahead of him.”
The future for McNair and just how bright it is remains a common theme around the East Rock program. The players and coaches have seen firsthand just what he's capable of and they're confident he'll continue to prove it at the next level.
That look McNair gained in January hasn't went away, his teammate said. And now as he prepares to begin a new step in his career, it's one that will help propel him to even bigger accomplishments at the next level.
“Tyce, as ridiculous as this is, it’s the beginning of him cracking what his potential is," Nickel said. "He’s not even close to reaching his potential. He really turned it on this past year and everyone saw the crazy improvement. I just think that now, he’s locked in and committed and focused. The growth he’s going to have in college is going to shock people and I think that his game is going to translate really well.”
