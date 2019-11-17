SALEM — After embracing family members with tears streaming down their face just beyond the finish line, George Austin III put his hands above his head and let out a grin that stretched across his face and brought out dimples on both sides too big to hide.
The East Rockingham sophomore knew what he accomplished, but it hadn't hit him yet.
"I was the underdog coming into the race," said Austin, who just started running last year. "I was ranked eighth and I'm only a sophomore. I think it's an underdog story."
Austin ran a season-best time of 16:00 to cruise to the Virginia High School League Class 2 boys cross country championship Saturday at Green Hill Park in Salem.
The East Rockingham sophomore is the first city/county runner to capture a state championship since Spotswood's Joseph Gibson took home gold in 1994.
"I love representing my school and my area," Austin said. "I think the Shenandoah Valley is very underestimated in how competitive we are. There are so many good runners from there. To come here and get a state championship and to be able take it back home, it just feels good to represent not only my school but my entire area."
Austin, who was a former standout on the basketball court for the Eagles and started running cross country a year ago, entered Saturday's meet ranked eighth overall.
Before the meet, his best time of the season was 16:43 and Chatham's Caleb Wright was favored to win the race by more than 35 seconds with personal best of 16:08.
“He has worked so hard this year,” East Rockingham coach Robin Wallace said. “George can do whatever George decides he’s going to do. He told me he wanted to be better than sixth. That was his goal. The way he took off from the start line, we knew it.”
Austin, who has insisted after each big win this season that he had more in the tank, took his running to another level Saturday and shattered every record he has ever set.
"My plan was to stick behind Caleb Wright," Austin said. "I knew I was like 20 or 30 seconds behind him [in the preliminary rankings], but I was determined to stick with him. With 400 meters to go, I saw him drop back five meters and I was like, 'Just go.' That right there, after the first few miles, that's when it hit me that I had a chance to win this. I looked in the crowd and saw my friends and family and my legs just went, man."
Austin, the Bull Run District and Region 2B champion, emerged on the cross country scene last year and finished sixth at the 2018 VHSL Class 2 meet with a time of 17:10.
“George’s best trait is that he wants it. It’s intrinsic motivation,” Wallace said. “He wants it and he sets his goals. When he has goals, he makes sure he reaches them.”
Wallace said watching Austin win the state title was just as rewarding for her.
“It is such a blessing,” Wallace said. “He’s worked hard and achieved what he’s worked for. For him to feel that, we can not be more proud of him. For a small little school like East Rockingham, we have done amazing things. His dream has been realized.”
This season, Austin made it a goal to finish even better and stayed true to his word.
"I wouldn't think this would ever happen, but looking back, this was always the plan," Austin said. "I made a checklist with three goals on an index card. The final point - it was a stretch - it was to get a state championship. It's made it all so worth it. I've worked five months for this moment. It feels great."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.