ELKTON — East Rockingham middle hitter Sage Fox was named to the Virginia High School League Class 2 all-state volleyball first team Thursday, the league announced.
Fox was the Bull Run District and Region 2B Player of the Year this season as she helped guide the Eagles to the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
East Rockingham senior setter Delanie Wigley earned second-team all-state honors.
In other local sports Thursday:
Peric, Smith Lead HHS On All-Region Team
Harrisonburg kicker Mateo Peric and defensive end Jaylin Smith, a pair of seniors, were both named to the All-Region 5D first team in football.
The Blue Streaks also placed three on the second team with running back Kwentin Smiley, receiver Malachi Davis and defensive end Kane Wilson.
Pair Of Blue Streaks Named All-Region
Harrisonburg placed two players on the All-Region 5D volleyball team.
Atilia Thomas, a senior outside hitter, and Amelia Mitchell were both named second-team all-region after ranking first and second for the Blue Streaks in kills.
Girls Basketball
Strasburg 48, Central 33: In Woodstock, Christyan Reid had a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds and added three blocks as Strasburg pulled away for a 48-33 non-district win over rival Central.
Nyla Sperry added 14 points and a trio of steals for the Rams (2-0) in the win.
For the Falcons (0-2), Maria Marston finished with 13 points.
— DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.