East Rockingham’s Trenton Morris was named the Bull Run District Defensive Player of the Year and was one of seven Eagles to earn all-district honors, the league announced Monday.
Morris, who led the Eagles in tackles and also had an interception, a fumble recovery and four forced fumbles, was a first-team All-Bull Run District selection at linebacker, kick returner as an all-purpose player on offense.
Luray running back Austin Holloway, who led the district with 1,576 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Tyce McNair was the only other first-team selection for East Rock as a punter while Joe Carickoff (OL), Jaeden Rouse (WR), Colton Dean (RB/LB), Matthew Fries (DE) and Ethan Mitchell (LB) all earned second-team honors.
In other local sports Monday:
Dukes' Jefferson Earns CAA Honor
RICHMOND - James Madison freshman Kiki Jefferson was named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week after scoring 17 points in the Dukes' season-opening win over Longwood.
Jefferson pulled down nine rebounds in the win and added three assists and three steals. She also grabbed six boards at Villanova over the weekend.
The Dukes (2-0) host No. 8 Maryland on Wednesday in the nightcap of a men's-women's doubleheader. The men play Division III Shenandoah.
