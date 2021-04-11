STUARTS DRAFT — There were plenty of tears Saturday — for several different reasons.
It was East Rockingham, however, crying out of happiness after edging three-time defending Virginia High School League Class 2 state champion Stuarts Draft by a score of 248-245.5 of the Region 2B competition cheer championship at SDHS on Saturday.
The Cougars had been to five straight state tournaments entering Saturday and had won the past three Class 2 titles. Due to the VHSL's condensed postseason format this year, only the winning team in each region will advance to the state competition.
“It’s so surreal" Eagles fourth-year coach David Lam said. "We came into a really, really hard region and all we knew is we needed to focus on ourselves, give our best, do our routine and that’s what we did. We had no idea what results would come from that, but we just focused on ourselves and tried to maximize the scoresheet.”
Draft actually had the top score in the opening round on Saturday, but East Rock won the second round to pull off the upset and leave Draft with a heartbreaking loss.
“It was amazing," Lam said of the Eagles' performance. "We knew as soon as we hit that second-round performance, even if we didn’t win, that we could be happy with it.”
For the experience Cougars, who have nine seniors on this year's roster, it was a shocking finish and an unexpected end to another strong overall year. Their second-round score of 245.5 was the second-highest mark they've posted this season.
"I watched these girls put their heart and their soul into it and it all came dow fruition on that mat in those three minutes," Draft coach Tammy Carter told Chris Lassiter of The News Virginian. "My struggle is I can't give them a reason why. It's not as black and white as a basket or touchdown. I can't tell them, 'This is why.'"
Page County was the third team to reach the championship round at the Region 2B championship while Staunton finished fifth. Meanwhile in Region 3C, Spotswood wrapped up the season with a fourth-place performance while Fort Defiance and Broadway also performed well. Harrisonburg finished fourth in Region 5D.
East Rockingham, meanwhile has now won an impressive four regional titles in program history, and will advance to the state competition for the eighth time.
“We’re excited," Eagles freshman Haven Merica said. "We worked really hard for it. It finally paid off for us.”
