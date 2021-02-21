BIG STONE GAP – For the third straight year, the boys basketball team at East Rockingham High School saw their season end in bitter defeat – a state championship within their sights, but ultimately eluding their grasp.
There was the 74-50 loss to Radford in the 2019 title game at the Siegel Center in Richmond. Last year was a 78-44 state semifinal setback to eventual state champ John Marshall.
On Sunday, the 2020-21 season concluded with a 62-47 loss to the Union Bears in the VHSL Class 2 state finals.
“At the end of the day, they played a better game,” said East Rockingham junior Tyler Nickel. “All the other stuff coming into this game is cool and all, but it really don’t matter without the ring. I went through this same exact thing two years ago and I’m just mad, man.”
Union raced out to leads of 10-0 and 15-2, the kind of start a team can only dream of in the state finals and the Bears shot 50 percent in the first half.
The Eagles cut the deficit to 18-15 late in the first quarter, but Union ripped off another run – an 11-2 scoring surge this time that spanned the end of the first quarter and start of the second quarter – to seize control once again. Playing from behind is not something East Rockingham (10-3) has been accustomed to doing lately and the Eagles had to do it for the final 31 minutes and 21 seconds of Sunday’s game.
“It’s tough,” Nickel said. “Obviously, you know coming down here to their place, they are going to be feeling confident. They have experienced winning here all season. When they started hitting, we just had to do everything to keep our heads up. We clawed back and they got in rhythm and everything kind of went downhill from there. We knew what they could do and we just had trouble stopping it.”
Union sophomore Sean Cusano scored 12 of his team-high 24 points in the first quarter and finished with 12 rebounds and three assists as well.
Bradley Bunch (16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists) and steady senior guard Alex Rasnick (15 points, six rebounds, four assists) contributed to the balanced attack as well. Rasnick was the only senior starter for the Bears.
“I reminded our guys before the game of how we got here – we’ve been a defensive team all year, got stops and we’ve played unselfish and that couldn’t change in this game,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “You can’t change the process of how you got here and that was the motto."
The Bears (16-3) were not intimidated by Nickel, one of the state’s top prospects. The 6-foot-5 Bunch, a junior, fearlessly attacked the basket all afternoon for Union.
“Nickel’s a really good player and he’s going to do really good things the rest of his high school career and college career,” Bunch said. “It was a good opportunity for us to go against him and I thought we held him pretty good.”
Nickel finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and four turnovers. He hit 11-of-25 shots from the floor. No other East Rockingham player scored in double digits and the Eagles were outrebounded 50-39.
East Rockingham will return three starters next season.
“Obviously, it hurts that we didn’t win this last one and it’s going to eat at you in the offseason,” said East Rockingham coach Carey Keyes. “Obviously the younger guys, the returners, that’s the motivation for them to get better and better. We’re getting better every single season, but you’ve got to be special to win it all and that’s a special team that just beat us.”
As East Rockingham climbed aboard the bus in a town not far from the Tennessee line in the southwestern part of the state and proceeded to make the nearly five-hour trip home, Nickel is aware that next season will be his final shot to bring the state championship trophy back to Elkton.
“If we don’t win a state championship at some point before I graduate, I didn’t do my purpose,” Nickel said. “The reason I’m playing basketball is to win championships. … If I don’t do that East Rock, then I’m not doing what I set out to do.”
