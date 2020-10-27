For Kyle Evick, staying patient is simply part of the process at this point.
So while the East Rockingham senior awaits the start of a condensed season during his final year of prep basketball and scholarship offers from coaches are in limbo due to NCAA rules, he said he’s simply controlling what he can.
“It is what it is,” Evick said. “You just have to try and make the best of it. I’ve been doing workouts here at East Rock, doing workouts outside of here. I’m just trying to make the best of the situation.”
The 6-foot-7 wing had a breakout year during the 2019-20 season. He earned second-team All-Region 2B honors after averaging 10 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and a steal per game and shooting 45 percent from 3-point range.
That success came after seeing time sparingly as a sophomore — he appeared in 25 games, mostly in the fourth quarter of blowouts, and scored just 42 points all year — as the Eagles boasted seven seniors on their roster.
After moving to East Rockingham from Turner Ashby, however, Evick didn’t let that bring him down. In fact, he used that season against upperclassmen such as Dalton Jefferson and Colin Wigley, to get better in multiple ways.
“When he came in, he was just a straight shooter,” Eagles coach Carey Keyes said. “We knew he could shoot the basketball but he was just so thin as a sophomore and we had a lot of seniors, so it was hard for him to get on the court. He got better in practice and I think he got tougher playing against some of those guys.”
The weight room is arguably where Evick has made his most improvement since first stepping foot inside ERHS.
He said he’s gained over 50 pounds over the past two seasons and is now up to 175. That has allowed him to move from a role centered around shooting to one that involves his game in multiple ways inside the East Rock offense.
“I think most of it has come from gaining weight,” Evick said. “The weight room has been a big help for me and I’ve just stuck with it every day, tried to get after it. It’s definitely paid off for me in a big way.”
This summer, with the Eagles limited in how much they can due to COVID-19, Evick played in a few AAU tournaments with Blaze Basketball but said he spent a majority of his time at ERHS or with his trainer, Chad Moellenberg. He also credited Mike Martin at Next Level Athletic Development in Harrisonburg for continuing to help him grow physically.
“He’s just worked in the weight room and worked on his conditioning and his overall game,” Keyes said. “I think he’s going to surprise some people this year. He’s a lot more athletic than he was last year and can really get up the floor and get some dunks and make some plays. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do.”
Coincidentally, one player Evick could mirror his game after this season was a senior on the 2018-19 squad.
Dalton Jefferson, a 6-foot-7 forward, was a first-team all-state selection that year and formed one of the state’s best 1-2 punches alongside 6-foot-8 wing Tyler Nickel, who is now entering his junior season at East Rockingham.
“They’re going to feed off each other, just because they’re both 6-foot-7 wings that play like guards,” Keyes said. “I think we’ll get them both the ball in space where they can create or create for each other. I think we have some shooters. … I think we have four guys at all times that can shoot the basketball and that’s really tough to defend.”
Evick said that he’s played with Nickel, who holds 13 Division I offers and is considered one of the top recruits in the country, since he was young and that the two have built a special type of camaraderie on the court together.
“We’ve played together since we were young, so we do have the chemistry,” Evick said. “I think if we can rebound inside, get out and run and make shots, we will do really well.”
There’s no doubt Evick will take on a bigger role this year for the Eagles on the court but his presence as one of three returning starters may even more valuable after the loss of point guard Tyce McNair, who is now at James Madison.
“There’s been a ton [of improvement],” guard Cooper Keyes said. “We all put in a lot of work, but [Evick has] been putting in a lot of time this offseason. He’s gained a lot of weight, got quicker, stronger. It’s showing. ... There’s not as many seniors this year. We’re just trying to take over for what Tyce brought. It’s hard, but we can do it.”
What McNair brought to the Eagles last year couldn’t be valued in statistics, although he filled that area up on a nightly basis as well.
He brought a calming presence to an East Rockingham program that is becoming known for playing in big games.
Now, Keyes said he has no doubt that players such as Evick are ready to emerge into a similar role this year.
“They’ve played in big games,” Keyes said. “They’ve placed in packed-house games [at East Rockingham], in regional championships, state semifinals. They have the experience. They’ve seen Tyce be a leader on and off the court. Those three have a lot of experience and we all know it’s huge in the high school game. They’re leading by example in workouts and I think that once we start playing, you’ll see that as well.”
Perhaps that where Evick will make his biggest leap this year as a senior that’s gaining college interest.
He’s shown what he can do on the court. He’s started to earn recognition from college coaches now because of it.
It turns out, Evick's patience paid off.
“I can’t wait to play,” Evick said. “We’re eager. It’ll have been 10 or 11 months by the time we suit up again. I couldn’t be happier once we finally get to play.”
