When Eric Baylor thinks about his next job opportunity with Rockingham County Public Schools — helping students discover passions and helping set them up with internships, mentorships and jobs — he thinks about his roots.
Not his roots as an educator, which go deep, but roots even further back, growing up on a dairy farm on the Rockingham County/Augusta County line.
“As I’ve gotten older, I’m realized that a majority of the lessons I learned about work ethic and persistence — working until the job is done — hinged on my roots as a farmer,” Baylor said.
It’s what has driven him as a teacher, coach and administrator for the last 30 years in three of the county’s four high schools. He’s been a part of the team at every high school except Broadway.
“I’m batting .750, which is pretty good,” Baylor said. And the record probably will stay that way. While he doesn’t know what the future holds for sure, he surmises his time as a principal is over as he takes on a new role in the school division after this semester ends.
But it’s been a good run. Baylor is the only principal that East Rockingham High School has had in its short history. Twelve years ago, Baylor saw the construction of the Elkton school completed and the equipment and furniture ordered, and 11 years ago, he saw the students arrive.
For the community of Elkton, Baylor is the only high school principal it has known.
“It’s going to be different. You identify yourself with a position,” he said. “But it’s going to be a choice I made for my career and seeing my family a little more personally.”
But he added that seeing the culmination of an idea, like the construction of a new high school, seeing the community rally behind it, and getting to be a part of it from day one, has been “really cool.”
Rockingham County Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said Baylor has become synonymous with East Rock.
“And it’s not just because he has been the school’s only principal. He has connected with the community in so many special ways,” Scheikl said. “A number of parents have told me over the years that he was the one educator who changed their child’s path in the most important and positive way.”
He has taken students to college football games and established positive personal connections that are not part of the job description, Scheikl said. It’s this connection to an entire community that will serve him well in his new role as work-based learning facilitator, he said.
Baylor will step into the position of workplace learning experience coordinator in central office. He will be working with students one on one and area businesses, organizations and partnerships to guide students into their next step after graduating from high school. Baylor will be working with all grade levels, but particularly with the older high school students to get them connected with potential future employers.
“It’s really just focusing on students to help them better themselves in life. It’s working to help them find a good job and prepare all of our students,” he said.
And that goes back to his ties living on a farm and being a farmer. Rockingham County, and the Shenandoah Valley as a whole, is unique in that it crosses over agriculture, business, manufacturing and services industries, Baylor said.
“I’ve always been enamored with the CTE field and the diversity in what people can do,” he said.
After a year of not seeing all of his students, and a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 that involved cars and drive-ins, Baylor is looking forward to a ceremony in person, outside where students can get their diploma and rejoin their peers.
East Rockingham seniors will graduate in the evening on June 12 at Bridgeforth Stadium at James Madison University.
“It’s bittersweet. On one hand you’re happy to see seniors graduate and move on,” Baylor said. “Of course, the bitter part is that you don’t want to see them go because you didn’t get to see them much because of COVID. They’ve missed a lot of opportunities.”
