Less than a month after leading East Rockingham to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship game for the second time in three years, a pair of standouts for the Eagles earned elite recognition on Friday.
ERHS wings Tyler Nickels and Kyle Evick were both named to the Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 2 all-state boys basketball first team.
Buffalo Gap's Tanner Rivenburg was also a first-team selection while Staunton's Josiah Jackson earned second-team honors.
In Class 3, Spotwood's Carmelo Pacheco was a first-team choice once again.
In other local sports Friday:
College Football
Bridgewater 26, Ferrum 16: In an Old Dominion Athletic Contest, visiting Bridgewater College led 13-10 at halftime then scored 13 points in the third quarter and beat Ferrum 26-16. Demetreus Jalepes scored the first two BC touchdowns on the ground, then Derrick Jenkins scored on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Noah Beckley.
Beckley completed six-of-13 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 96 yards. Matt Lawton completed three-of-seven passes as the other quarterback for the Eagles.
BC's Chad Jones caught three passes for 59 yards. Shawn Harris had 14 tackles for the Eagles while Brett Tharp added 12. Sophomore linebacker Chandler Breeden (East Rockingham) of Ferrum had two tackles.
BC is now 2-1, 1-1 while Ferrum fell to 0-2, 0-2.
College Lacrosse
James Madison 21, Wofford 1: Host James Madison got four goals from Isabella Peterson and two goals and four assists from Katelyn Morgan in a 21-1 win over Wofford.
No. 23 JMU is now 3-1 while Wofford fell to 0-4. It tied the record for the largest margin of victory in the Division I era for JMU. Elizabeth Murphy added a career-high two goals and assists for the Dukes.
College Softball
James Madison 4-7, Stony Brook 1-1: Host James Madison improved to 4-0 by sweeping a doubleheader 4-1, 7-1 over Stony Brook. Kate Gordon (Page County) had a homer in the first game while pitcher Alissa Humphrey (2-0) allowed just run and three hits.
In the second game, standout pitcher Odicci Alexander (2-0) allowed one unearned run on three hits in six hits while Humphrey pitched the last inning. On offense, Sarah Jubas and Michelle Sullivan drove in two runs each and Logan Newton, Sullivan and Madison Naujokas each two hits for JMU.
College Volleyball
Lynchburg 3, Eastern Mennonite 1: Hannah Johnson (Wilson Memorial) had 14 kills and Tori Wigley (East Rockingham) had 38 assists but the Royals fell 30-28, 14-25, 19-25 and 17-25 to Lynchburg in the season opener for Eastern Mennonite in ODAC volleyball. Lizzy Kirkton and Paris Hutchinson (Wilson Memorial) added 11 kills for EMU. Andrea Troyer (Broadway) had three kills for the Royals and Bethany Schultz (EMHS) added five assists.
Roanoke 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: The Royals lost their second match Friday at home, to Roanoke 25-15, 25-17, 25-21, despite 22 assists from Wigley. It was the first two matches for Coach Casey Steinbrecher, who came to EMU after serving as a long-time assistant at JMU.
Field Hockey
Lynchburg 11, Bridgewater 1: Bridgewater got a goal from Courtney Cooke but the Eagles lost on the road 11-1 to defending champ Lynchburg in ODAC play.
Randolph-Macon was to play at EMU today but the game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Yellow Jackets' program.
JMU Honors
Molly Dougherty and Emma Johnson of James Madison lacrosse have been named to the watch list for the 2021 Tewaaraton Award, which goes to the top male and female players in the country. Dougherty made the list for the third year in a row while Johnson gains the honor for the first time.
