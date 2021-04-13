BERRYVILLE — Margo Fox slapped down 13 kills and Emma Wigley scooped up 16 digs, but it wasn’t enough as third-seeded East Rockingham’s season came to a close with a 28-26, 25-16, 25-21 sweep at the hands of second-seeded Clarke County in the Region 2B volleyball semifinals on Tuesday in Berryville.
With the victory, the Eagles advance to the regional championship game on Thursday against top-seeded Luray at LHS. The winner of that game will earn a berth to next week’s Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament.
Bethany Martz dished out 15 assists for East Rock (7-6) in the loss while Madee Arbaugh added 13. Bre Dofflemyer and Kate Simpkins finished with eight kills apiece and Sarah Smith served up a trio of aces.
“The team fought hard,” first-year coach Rachel Michael said. “They put up a good fight to the end.”
In other local sports:
Prep Volleyball
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 3, Harrisonburg 0: Junior Maya Waid dished out 14 assists, but it wasn’t enough as Harrisonburg suffered a 25-9, 25-12, 25-14 sweep at the hands of top-seeded Patrick Henry-Roanoke in the opening round of the Region 5D tournament in Roanoke on Monday.
Amelia Mitchell finished with 10 kills in the loss for the Blue Streaks (6-8).
Rockbridge County 3, Wilson Memorial 1: James Madison signee Jaydyn Clemmer had another big-time performance with 23 kills, 25 digs and three aces as second-seeded Rockbridge County defeated seventh-seeded Wilson Memorial 25-13, 16-25, 25-12, 25-13 in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Lexington on Tuesday.
Nala Shearer added 27 digs for the unbeaten Wildcats (15-0) while McKenzie Burch had 19 assists and a pair of aces and Krissy Whitesell had 16 assists and four kills. Rockbridge will host Fort Defiance on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Highland School 6, Eastern Mennonite 1: In Warrenton, Avery Nussbaum had the lone goal as Eastern Mennonite suffered a 6-1 non-conference loss to a talented Highland School team on the road on Tuesday.
Sarah Drooger assisted on the goal for the Flames (1-2) while Emma Myers had 15 saves in goal.
Harrisonburg’s Corriston Qualifies For States
Harrisonburg’s Toby Corriston played in an eight-hole sudden-death playoff for the Region 5D championship on Tuesday at Heritage Oaks Golf Course, but came up short to Patrick Henry-Roanoke’s Maxwell Stevens.
Corriston shot a 77 for the day and placed second. As a result, he earned a spot in next week’s VHSL Class 5 state tournament on Monday at Williamsburg National Golf Club. Dylan Thompson shot a 93 for the Blue Streaks.
Wildcats Place Second In Region 3C, Advance Two
There will be a pair of Rockbridge County golfers competing in the state tournament next week.
Wildcats sophomore Paul Russell shot a three-over-par 75, which was tied for second overall, and senior teammate Garret Huffman finished with an impressive 76 to finish in fifth as the duo earned two of the three individual state advancements at the Region 3C golf championship on Monday at Lakeview Golf Course in Harrisonburg.
Western Albemarle won the team title with a score of 304and will be the only team advancing to next week’s Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship due to the condensed postseason format this year. Rockbridge (330) finished second as a team while Spotswood (338) was third and Fort Defiance (341) was just behind in fourth.
Fluvanna County’s Killian Donnelly was low medalist with a 73 and will also advance to states as an individual.
The top golfers for the Trailblazers were Darien Smith (82), Carter Atkins (83), Ben Edwards (86) and Ryan Asfa (87). For the Indians, Ben Michael (83), Drew Mozingo (86), Conner McDaniel (86) and Logan Lawrence (86) impressed.
Turner Ashby’s Gavin Ramsey shot a 93 for the day while Broadway’s Ben Hucheson finished with a 95. Wilson Memorial’s Grayson Wright, meanwhile, shot a 78 and Waynesboro’s Emily Hamp was impressive with a 79.
The VHSL Class 3 championship will be held at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon on Monday.
Wyatt Helps Storm Cruise To Region 2B Title
Senior Mason Wyatt shot an even-par 72 to earn low medalist and Staunton finished with a score of 352 as a team to win the Region 2B golf championship on Monday afternoon at Spotswood Country Club in Harrisonburg.
The Storm will advance to next week’s VHSL Class 2 championship as a team. Sophomore Harrison Wallace (91), John Elam (93) and Mitchell Carr (97) also had strong individual performances to help Staunton secure the victory.
The three individuals advancing to states are Madison County’s Jackson Taylor and Cai Clark, who each shot an 86 to tie for tied, along with Buffalo Gap senior Noah Canterbury, who carded an impressive 85 for the day.
Chase Clem led East Rockingham with an 87 while Matthew Johnson and Abbi Green each carded a 90.
Slonaker, Flames Take Down STAB At Home
Ryan Slonaker shot a 32 as Eastern Mennonite shot a 150 as a team to defeat St. Anne’s Belfield (165) in a non-conference, nine-hole dual match at Heritage Oaks Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon.
Grant Pennybacker (37), Schuyler Harmison (40) and Adam Hatter (41) were also impressive for EMHS.
Luray’s Burrill To Have Jersey Number Retired
There will never be a No. 10 in a Luray girls basketball jersey again, according to coach Joe Lucas.
The Bulldogs will retire the jersey number of standout senior point guard Brynlee Burrill, the coach announced.
Burrill is a two-time first-team all-state selection for Luray and helped guide the Bulldogs to their first-ever state championship victory this past season against Gate City. Luray lost just one game in the last two seasons.
“In my opinion, she’s the best point guard to ever come through LHS,” Lucas said. “Her growth, both on and off the floor, has been tremendous. I am excited to watch [Burrill] play at the next level and represent our program.”
Burrill finishes with nearly 1,000 career points and is the all-time assists leader for the school — boys or girls.
She will join Jenny Logan-Posey and Sable Ponn, who wore No. 2 and No. 5, as players with their jersey retired.
East Rockingham’s Lam, Merica Earn Top Honors
Just days after capturing the Region 2B title, East Rockingham’s David Lam and Haven Merica were honored again.
Lam was named the Region 2B Coach of the Year on Tuesday while Merica, a freshman, was named the region’s Cheerleader of the Year. The two helped the Eagles win their fourth regional title on Saturday in Stuarts Draft.
Joining Merica on the All-Region 2B first team were East Rockingham teammates Abby Phillips and Natalie Pence along with Stuarts Draft’s Bethesda Stewart and Kelsey Patterson, Page County’s Natalie Dunlap and Destiny Campbell, Luray’s Madelyn Fletcher, Staunton’s Alayia Robinson and Strasburg’s Aurora Rinehart.
The second team, meanwhile, was made up of East Rockingham’s Reagan Voight and Gena Lambert, Stuarts Draft’s Michaela Harbinson and Zana Marshall, Page County’s Brooke Johnson, Luray’s Emily Martin and Courtney Cubbage, Staunton’s Katie Crawford, Clarke County’s Angel Crider and Stonewall Jackson’s Madison Tusing.
In Region 3C, there were several local representatives on the all-region team despite no teams advancing to states.
Spotswood’s Leigha Dillard and Vivian Grayson joined Fort Defiance’s Tiara Stevens as first-team members.
On the second team was Spotswood’s Camila Washington and Grace Good, Fort’s Kaylee Mitchell and Broadway’s Jordan Davis. The Trailblazers finished third in the competition while the Indians posted an impressive score as well.
There was no all-region team announced for the Region 5D competition, which Harrisonburg finished fourth in.
