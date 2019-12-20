Harrisonburg is going to be a little extra windy this weekend as 42 trombones blow through town.
Trombone Christmas is a nationwide phenomenon where players of the instrument congregate together in one place to perform a medley of carols in an effort to break the world record. On Saturday, trombonists from across Virginia will congregate in Valley Mall to play popular Christmas songs while shoppers catch up on last-minute gift-buying.
Trombone Christmas is celebrating its 10th year, but 2019 is the first year Harrisonburg has joined the lineup of cities and counties around the U.S.
Robert Mott is a founding member of Mr. Jefferson’s Bones, a professional trombone quartet in Virginia, who picked up the instrument 46 years ago. Each year, he helps organize a full-day trombone workshop at James Madison University called Tromblow’in, which also culminates in a massive performance by dozens of trombone artists.
Mott had previously performed in a Trombone Christmas concert while living in San Diego, and he said with the 12th year of Tromblow’in around the corner, it seemed the perfect time to collect an array of musicians for the nationwide event.
“It was a situation where a number of Southern California trombone players got together and put on a public performance and had a nice time enjoying each other’s company with a group of 35 or 40 players, and it was quite impactful.”
Each participating musician must pay $5 to cover the costs of the music, and Mott said any remaining funds will be donated to Court Appointed Special Advocates, better known as CASA. CASA is a legal assistance group for children who have been abused or neglected.
Mott said because the performance is free to the public, he hopes their efforts inspire others to pay it forward and contribute to nonprofits such as CASA during this season of giving.
Because most trombone ensembles do not exceed 10 players, Trombone Christmas has composed a book of secular and Christian holiday arrangements to showcase the variety of skills. Participants in Trombone Christmas are expected to perform at an intermediate high school level, and Mott said Harrisonburg’s show will include talent stretching from West Virginia, through the Valley and up to Maryland.
“We’re very lucky to be playing music arranged by some of the best music arrangers in the country,” Mott said. “We play lower than the lowest bass man can sing, and we play as high as a soprano in a choir can sing, so you have this wonderful opportunity to play beautifully scored music loudly and catch people off guard.”
Jay Crone, principal trombonist of the Roanoke Symphony, Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival and Wintergreen Festival orchestras, is driving from Blacksburg to join in the musical performance and conduct half the show. Crone said he is happy to join fellow trombonists in sharing music from an instrument that is as much a delight to hear as it is to see.
“We tend to know each other and stick together; there’s a lot of camaraderie,” Crone said. “The trombone is a very visual instrument, much more so than some others because of the slide. It’s kind of comical.”
Kansas City wears the crown for most performing artists, capping at almost 250 for its Trombone Christmas last year. The Guinness World Records recorded 368 trombones playing in unison at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., in 2013, and Christmas Trombones has attempted to push that record each year to no avail.
While listening to a high school marching band blaze through the neighborhood each week may cause some to run in the other direction from wind instruments, watching trombones take the lead was an inspiration for Doug Grieve, national director of Trombone Christmas. Grieve picked up the instrument in elementary school and played through college before organizing the event 20 years later in 2009.
“It’s not like anything else,” Grieve said. “You’ve got one big slide; it makes it a nice, little fun instrument to play.”
After taking a 20-year break to focus on his family, Grieve was inspired to formally re-enter the music world and organize Trombone Christmas after joining in a performance of Tuba Christmas, a 46-year-long running concert celebrated around the world.
“The trombone is probably the oldest of all the brass instruments. So, you know, it’s fitting that we can play some of these Christmas carols that are, you know, five or 600 years old,” Grieve said.
Harrisonburg’s Trombone Christmas will take place near the J.C. Penney inside Valley Mall at 1:30 p.m. and play for one hour.
“We didn’t want to make this a concert event where people would have to come to an auditorium to hear us, but we wanted to share this glorious sound by these 40 trombone players,” Mott said.
