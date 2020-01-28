At the corner of Liberty and Gay streets, the rumbles of construction may soon turn into belly grumbles as the former Big “L” Tire building is transformed into Magpie Diner and The Perch.
Kirsten Moore, founder of co-working space The Hub, soon to be The Perch, and Magpie Diner, is joining the wave of redevelopment on the northwest edge of downtown and bringing a slew of businesses along with her.
“One of our core values is recognizing that gathering around food is more important than anything we can put on the plate. It's more about getting people to slow down and eat together, and Magpie as a whole, workspace and eating space, is a cool combination to do all that,” Moore said.
The lower level of the building will primarily be dedicated to the diner, serving customers breakfast a la carte from a build-your-own menu of protein, bread and eggs with a few composed offerings such as seasonal french toast, fresh bread and pastries from the in-house bakery. Lunch will consist of a rotating soup, salad and sandwich format. The bakery will remain open later to offer to-go food items.
“We want to serve people food that is familiar but maybe a little more interesting and pushes them to eat more clean without being scary or fancy,” Moore said. “Letting people decide what they want to eat is important.”
Kathy Whitten is a member of the city’s Planning Commission who has resided in Harrisonburg since the late ‘80s. She said the area where Magpie is being launched has been industrial and unattractive for decades, so the sudden pop-up of development is like a dream come to fruition.
“It's almost like when you get a plant you really love and it's going crazy growing and you get to take off little pieces and give them to someone else. It's a very organic way to see Harrisonburg expand,” Whitten said. “The idea as far as planning has always been to encourage development in that corridor to increase the use of some of those buildings that were starting to decline ... but until someone with the money to develop it comes along, you kind of wait.”
For years, Moore has worked with food as a former contributing writer for publications, and she has other business initiatives such as the pop-up Sub Rosa Supper Club.
She said the notion of opening an eatery was a running joke between her and her husband that she never expected to manifest into reality. After surveying options to move The Hub, the large, open space at Liberty and Gay streets inspired her to dream up a simple and accessible eatery. The location will have a 12-seat counter at the front, over 50 booth seating options, a community table and an outdoor patio.
Chestnut Ridge Coffee Roasters is opening a second roasting space in the building, where it will create light roasts to provide the diner and members of The Perch. Co-owner and roaster David Frazier said the opportunity to reach a broader base as the business celebrates its first year in March is cause for excitement.
“More community interaction is a big piece of it,” Frazier said. “Currently, we are strictly just a roastery. We don't have a cafe, so we’re not open to the public. … We really respect Kirsten and her food choice, and we’re happy to be associated with anything she's doing.”
People working at The Perch will have more available office spaces, a kitchenette and an expanded area for hosting events like conferences and seminars compared to The Hub. Workers downstairs will also benefit from a gallery wall that will provide a venue for First Friday and local artists.
Brent Holsinger, founder and president of On The Road Collaborative, has worked from The Hub since the beginning in 2015. He said the transition to downtown is a welcomed change because it will encourage further collaboration between entrepreneurs and invite neighbors to discover the work being done in the area.
“I think for any business being a part of a broader initiative that's more than the working space with a diner and other open spaces brings all parts of our community together in one space, which has a lot of potential,” Holsinger said. “The benefits are going to be tremendous of extending downtown in that direction as a growing city, and expanding the downtown will serve our community well.”
Moore said she expects to open in April, and the hours will be from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends for brunch.
“To feel like a warm, welcoming, friendly place and nothing fancy or scary,” Moore said. "We really want everyone welcome there, and anchoring that end of downtown will be nice for its growth."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.