The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center launched its text-to-911 program Thursday, according to a press release.
Emergency personnel say it's still best to call 911 if possible. However, if calling isn't an option, texting is the next best option.
“We are always looking for ways that we can increase and improve upon the life-saving services we provide to our community,” Chad Siever, ECC's operations team manager, said in a statement. “This Text to 9-1-1 program is vital to ensuring we have the most up-to-date technology and programs to support residents in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.”
Those needing emergency assistance should text information to "911."
The texting option should only be used in emergencies. For non-emergency comments or questions, dispatchers request that residents call 434-4436.
