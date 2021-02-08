Broadway police arrested an Edinburg man Friday accused of possessing bomb-making materials.
Timothy Wayne Wooddell Jr., 35, is charged with felony possession of an explosive device or materials, felony drug possession and two felony drug charges.
Acting on a tip from the RUSH Drug Task Force, town police stopped Wooddell after he was dropped off at a home.
Police say he possessed a roughly 6-inch pipe that contained what appeared to be gun powder.
The Virginia State Police responded to the scene to check out the device.
It's unclear whether they determined the device could have detonated.
Woodell is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
— Staff Report
