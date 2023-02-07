WINCHESTER — It takes a special person to be a special education teacher.
"They are expected to teach many students who have a wide variety of learning needs, while at the same time they are also expected to manage legal compliances with a lot of different paperwork and individualized [education] plans to make sure that students get what they need," said Hayley Mullins, director of special education and related services for Winchester Public Schools.
As the city school system grapples to hire and retain teachers of all types during a national educator shortage, it is finding it particularly difficult to recruit qualified special education teachers because, as Mullins said, there's much more to the job than just providing classroom instruction.
"Approximately 15 percent of our special education classrooms right now are not fully staffed," she said.
To ensure city schools have a ready roster of quality special education instructors, Mullins has created a new training program that can help participants become provisionally licensed while they pursue the full professional certification required to teach special education. A provisional license allows a person to work as a special education instructor for up to three years while continuing to seek full licensure.
"Winchester Public Schools' special education department has to adjust to the changing job market," Mullins said. "We believe this program does just that by promoting, elevating and otherwise supporting a new population of teachers."
Ten people who already work in Winchester special education classrooms as instructors, assistants or long-term substitutes — about a fourth of the city school system's special education instructional staff — are participating in the free provisional licensure program, which has held monthly training sessions since September. Their final professional development session was on Friday at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School.
"This idea really came from a global need in special education," Mullins said as the 10 course participants took a break for lunch. "Teacher preparatory programs are not developing and pushing out the same number of licensed staff that they once were. Many preparatory programs are down 50, 75 percent, so there is a critical shortage."
The primary reason fewer people are pursuing licensure as special education instructors, Mullins said, is because it takes a lot more training to work with children who have significant barriers to learning. Full licensure can take up to three years of study in a master's degree-level program beyond what is required for traditional teaching certifications.
Mullins' course doesn't eliminate the need to obtain full licensure, but it allows instructors to continue working in classrooms and earning their regular salaries while continuing their studies.
"Virginia has a great opportunity called alternate pathways to licensure," Mullins said. "In special education, those with bachelor's degrees who qualify for such an alternate pathway can actually fast track into a special education teaching position.
"These alternate pathways are highly advantageous," she continued. "They allow us to staff our classrooms more quickly than waiting for a traditional student-teacher, or a student to graduate from a college preparatory program. Also, it's been shown that these alternate pathways to licensure can significantly increase diversity in our public school systems and better meet the needs of local communities because these are community members who are very invested in our student body."
In just its first year, Mullins' program has already proven beneficial. The 10 instructors participating in the cohort have demonstrated 27% growth in instructional practices and 24% growth in special education case management practices, and students have shown a 29% boost in academic achievement and a 33% improvement in social and behavioral issues.
"They're actually becoming more efficient and effective in the classrooms," Mullins said of the 10 participants.
Two of the special education instructors pursuing provisional licensure through Mullins' program are Connor Shadle of Daniel Morgan Intermediate School and Danielle Rollon of Quarles Elementary School.
"I wish this would have been offered my first year as a brand-new teacher in special ed," Rollon said. "I've come away with so much information that I've been able to take back to my school and to other special ed teachers and implement some new things."
"After learning I wanted to teach special ed more than anything in the world, my biggest barrier was financial," Shadle said, referring to the cost of a three-year master's program through an accredited university. "This has allowed me to get right in the classroom and continue to do what I now find that I love the most while continuously progressing toward gaining licensure, instead of having to take all the classes first and then hope to get a job in special ed."
Winchester Public Schools also offers a tuition reimbursement program to its teachers who want to expand their professional accreditations, and select universities have grants for students who agree to work as teachers for at least five years following graduation. That means some or all of the money Shadle and Rollon will spend pursuing full licensure will either be covered by the colleges they attend or returned to them by the city school system once they successfully complete their studies.
"This [provisional licensure program and tuition reimbursement] has allowed me to finally transition into special ed in a way that I wouldn't have been able to," Shadle said.
"It's just been a great asset," Rollon added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.