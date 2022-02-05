Entering downtown Harrisonburg from the south, travelers are welcomed with an inscription:
“They Tasted Death In Youth That Liberty Might Grow Old.”
That motto — along with 49 names of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County men who served and died during World War I — are part of the “Lady Liberty” World War I Monument and Memorial, located where South Main and South Liberty streets connect in Harrisonburg.
But the 97-year-old statue has seen some wear-and-tear over the years.
The coding of the fallen heroes' names has deteriorated, almost becoming unable to be read. Paint coating Lady Liberty has started to chip on the statue’s face and body. Ponding water comes through the statue.
"Right now, it's in pretty bad shape," said Ben Ridder, treasurer of the Dayton American Legion.
For the monument to serve the community for years to come, the Dayton American Legion, which owns the memorial, has begun to raise funds to restore Lady Liberty.
Designed by artist and sculptor Charles Keck, the Lady Liberty statue was dedicated July 4, 1924 by the Dayton American Legion.
Ridder said, over the years, the Legion and outside sources would do some repairs to clean up and enhance the statue. However, there has not been any work on the monument since 2008, when its surface was repainted and cleaned.
The endeavor to repair the statue began last summer, when Legion members sought firms to pressure wash the monument. After consultation with businesses, they decided the memorial would need more.
"[We were told] pressure washing would not do much," Ridder said.
With repairs to Lady Liberty being more than what it expected, the Legion has sought outside help to offset the cost of the project. The Legion has raised just under $10,000, but hopes to raise about $17,000 to fund the project and set up a perpetual care fund for future restoration, Ridder said.
The capstones surrounding the monument have already been replaced with granite stone as a substitute by W. A. Hartman & Company in Harrisonburg — free of charge. Additionally, Dennis Knicely at K's Masonry, cut, fit and mortared the entire top of the wall around the memorial.
The Legion has found a third-party contractor, Wellman Conservation in Maryland, which has written a condition assessment proposal to restore the monument. The firm strongly suggested in its proposal for a reapplication of the wax coating every four to five years in the future, which is why the Legion is trying to establish a perpetual care fund.
The United States was shortly involved in World War I, but the war was a very bloody conflict, and a brutal war. Over 45 men from little farm towns in Rockingham County went to the war and didn't come back, he said.
"It was supposed to be the war to end all wars," Ridder said.
Those interested in donating can mail-in or drop off their contributions to the Dayton American Legion, PO Box 271 in Dayton.
"We feel it is a very worthwhile project to try to keep alive the memorial of World War I," Ridder said.
