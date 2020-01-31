PENN LAIRD — It’s been a strange and unique senior season for Jessie Knight.
The Turner Ashby heavyweight wrestler and defending Virginia High School League Class 3 state champion suffered a thumb injury during football season. As a result, the area’s best wrestler was limited to just eight matches during the regular season.
“It just made me really eager to get back on the mat,” the University of Virginia signee said. “I’ve just been really wanting to come back and show them that I still got it.”
Knight showed that he’s still got it on Friday as he was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Year after capturing his second straight heavyweight district championship with a pin of Rockbridge County’s David Allio with 1:03 left in the first period at the Valley District wrestling championships at Spotswood High School.
The Wildcats (201.5) captured their first district team title since 2018 while the Trailblazers (170) were second, Turner Ashby (163) was third and Broadway (93) fourth.
“You know what? We had a special season,” SHS coach Chris Smith said. “We had a lot of great kids this year. I just have a great group. I love them to death. They wrestled their butts off today. Regardless of a district championship or not, I love each one of them.”
Overall, city/county wrestlers left Penn Laird with eight total first-place finishes.
Spotswood’s Josh Hartman (113), Taha Rafeeq (120), Michael Roadcap (145), Zach Hartman (170) and Ben Conahan (220) all took home gold. Turner Ashby’s Knight (285), Payton Jackson (120) and C.J. Haskins (152) were the other three local winners.
It was the third straight district championship for Jackson, who is a senior.
“Closing out my high school career as a three-time district champion and knowing that I own this district at this weight class feels good,” Jackson said. “I just did what I came here to do and that’s to win. I think I wrestled really well today.”
For Conahan, it was also his third straight district championship, but he admitted afterward that he had a bad taste in his mouth from losing the team title.
The Trailblazers have seven seniors on their roster and have insisted that winning the program’s first district title this year was at the top of their goals since the start.
“It was a tragic thing for us,” Conahan said. “You could tell. You saw our coaches. They’re disappointed. They try not to convey that, but we had this goal all year. It’s been our goal for a really long time and it sucks to come up short like this.”
For Zach Hartman, this year’s district title — his second — meant a little more.
Hartman was in arguably the toughest weight class of the district with Rockbridge County’s John Sedovy and Broadway’s Jesse Earhart. He said he’ll likely see them again.
“You see them a lot,” Hartman said. “That can help. It can also be a con because they know exactly what you’re going to do. For the most part, I was just out of it in the beginning of the season. Getting beat by them really helped me focus. I think my performance today was one of my better ones. I’m going to branch off of this and really go into regionals and states with full force and do my best.”
Spotswood and Turner Ashby will both send 10 wrestlers to the Region 3C championships at Liberty-Bedford on Feb. 8. Broadway will send five total.
Representing the Trailblazers will be the five winners along with Gracin Lam (106), Ty Khochareun (138), Keaton Robey (160), John Van Huss (182) and Colby Morris (285).
For the Knights, Jeremy Smith (113), Trenton Hill (126), Daniel Rogers (132), Cortland Andrews (145), Gabe Ashkeba (160) and Jared Eye (182) will join the winners.
And for the Gobblers, it’ll be Garrett Moyers (126), Aidan Wimer (138), Jesse Earhart (170), Reid Garrison (195) and Yee M. Ung (220).
As for Knight, he admitted he has his sights set on another state title this year.
But after winning a second district gold Friday, he said it simply felt good to be back.
“It feels good,” Knight said. “I was a little nervous coming in because I haven’t had many matches this year. I was kind of doubting myself a little bit. But as soon as I stepped on the mat, I was like, ‘Alright. This is just another match.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.