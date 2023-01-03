Two old faces and one new were set to be in attendance at Monday’s Harrisonburg City School Board meeting to kick off a new term in office.
In November, Andy Kohen, Emma Phillips, and Kristen Loflin defeated incumbent Obie Hill and newcomer Corin Jackson to sit on the School Board for four years. Kohen and Loflin have served terms, while Phillips is a new face and voice.
At the School Board meeting, a new Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson was set to be chosen, committee assignments would be distributed and topics for future meetings were going to be discussed.
Kohen, Phillips and Loflin ran a campaign for election to the School Board together.
Phillips said prior to the election that some of her priorities if elected to School Board would be to support underrepresented populations in their access to education opportunities including STEM education.
Phillips is also concerned about equity and making sure any policies passed by the School Board reflect that.
“Our schools are only as strong as the teachers in our classrooms. I want to hire and retain the best possible teachers,” Phillips has said. “HCPS should be actively seeking out diverse teachers that mirror our diverse community. We should increase compensation for our teachers and respect them as the experienced professionals they are.”
“It feels really good,” Phillips said after the news came from the Harrisonburg registrar’s office that both she, Kohen and Loflin had won. “It’s exciting that Harrisonburg showed up and that they voted and that they voted for me.”
Phillips said that on election day someone came up to her while she was at the polls and said that they voted for her because she was running as part of a team.
“You need teamwork to make big things happen,” Phillips said. “The city wants things to change.”
Loflin said she was invigorated upon hearing the results and that she didn’t know how the election would turn out. However, the city proved that it is “inclusive and kind.”
Kohen said the results, all three of them being elected, shows that the city still believes in “diversity, dignity and the importance of every student.”
