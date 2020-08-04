For every storm that blows through and disconnects power, there’s a team of linemen who work around the clock, on-call to bridge an isolated community back to the grid. It’s a field of work with unpredictable hours and high risk, and for most teams, their squad becomes a family away from home.
But for some, those working the lines are quite literally family.
The Pultz family has bred generations of linemen dating back to 1939.
“I guess you could say it’s in our blood. My dad had 16 brothers and sisters, 10 brothers and seven of the 10 went into the electric industry. We’ve had three of our relatives electrocuted in our industry,” Gary Pultz said. “We have 13 of our other cousins and uncles that have been working in this industry.”
Gary and Robbie Pultz are brothers who have dedicated over 30 years each to the electric industry and work for Dominion Energy. As a safety specialist, Gary Pultz has traveled across the country supervising linemen, and he moved to Orange County years ago to advance in the field. Gary Pultz’s son, Jeremy, Robbie and Robbie’s son, Ben, live in Verona, Timberville and Broadway, respectively, and each work out of the Dominion Energy Blue Ridge office in Staunton.
Gary Pultz said he and Robbie Pultz grew up learning about the trade from their father, and when they were old enough to raise sons of their own, each grew up with a passion for the hard work.
“It was following in our father’s footsteps, and our boys are doing the same thing,” Gary Pultz said.
For the receiver, turning power on and off typically comes at the flip of a switch. When the switch stops working and the fuse box refuses to flip on, then the linemen come in.
Starting at 7 a.m., the job of a lineman runs through constructing and maintaining electric power transmission, telecommunications and distribution lines. Hospitals and corporations alike depend on linemen to keep the power pumping into buildings, and the energy handled on a job can range from 120 to 20,000 volts.
Ben Pultz recently graduated from training and is officially a lineman, while Jeremy Pultz is halfway through his 56-month training program. Ben Pultz said he loves the work he’s able to do and is excited to have joined the ranks of linemen working to provide electricity when the lights go out.
“We saw what our fathers did and wanted to follow in their footsteps as far as how they provide a service and what they’ve been able to provide for their families,” Ben Pultz said. “We just knew when their phone rang and they were gone they were providing a service not many people could, and they were providing not only for their families but the community.”
Manager Bobby Stinnett is the “mother hen” who regularly supervises Robbie, Ben and Jeremy Pultz. He said watching each son follow in their father’s footsteps is rewarding, and Jeremy Pultz is quickly proving himself a well-crafted lineman in the making.
“He’s already impressing the guys in the training center like Ben did. Very eager, but understanding the safety involved. They are very proud of their heritage, very proud of the job they do. They know it’s not a job most people would enjoy or entertain, but they do it and they do it well,” Stinnett said.
At the peak of hurricane season with tree-rattling winds and flooding skies threatening the power connection for communities, long hours grow even longer.
“We’re every day, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. We see all aspects of a storm. We go far outside the state helping other utilities during snowstorms, wind storms,” Robbie Pultz said. “You just never know when you’re going to have to work.”
Jeremy Pultz said last week was an 80-hour workweek for him. Over the years, the skills of a lineman adapt and sharpen to a point where Gary and Robbie Pultz said they can read the sky for trouble.
“You get real good at watching the weather when you’re a lineman. It interrupts birthdays, anniversaries…,” Robbie Pultz said. “When the lights go out — it sounds corny — but we go on.”
Still, Gary Pultz said sometimes taking time off feels more exhausting than the built-in breaks designed for the linemen.
“Sometimes we have to force these guys to go home because they want to come into work because we know providing electricity to folks is imperative. … Last week we hit a heat index of 110. People are depending on AC, especially our elderly population, so we have a commitment not only to the community, to each other,” he said.
In the face of danger and logging long hours, Gary Pultz said no one in the family has ever hesitated to join the line of work because it’s a way of life. When the work begins to weigh on their psyche and body, remembering the good their work provides the overall community helps refuel their spirits.
“We kind of all feel like first responders. A lot of the time when we get to a scene, we may beat the rescue team there. If we don’t beat them there, they’re waiting on us because they need us to make it safe. … You really get a passion for doing something very rewarding. ... It gets in your blood. It’s been in our blood a long time,” Gary Pultz said.
Stinnett attributes part of the family’s work ethic to the generational pride and knowledge of loss at the hands of electricity’s power.
“They’ve actually had some of their family members killed doing the line work and stuff, and that’s why it’s important to them it’s done and it’s done right. … They still represent themselves well in all that they do,” he said.
As a father of two young children, Ben Pultz said the time away from his wife and kids is difficult, but everyone in the family agrees that providing power for the community is an essential service that cannot wait.
“You spend more time here as a lineman than you probably will with your family, especially during the summer, but again the satisfaction is providing a product that you know people count on,” Gary Pultz said. “With the pandemic, it’s more important than ever to get the lights on and keep the lights on with storms as safely and quickly as we can.”
