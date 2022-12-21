The Virginia state government released its annual Clean Water Farm Awards, which recognized farmers who use sustainable practices to keep Virginia’s major rivers clean.
An Elkton dairy farmer took home the award for the Shenandoah River this year.
Weldon Heatwole, and his son, James, co-own Cedar Ridge Dairy, Inc. in Elkton, which borders over 4,100 feet of the South Fork of the Shenandoah River. The pair were nominated by the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District for keeping their soil healthy, and reducing runoff into the nearby river.
The Heatwoles manage 135 milk cows, 20 dry cows and 175 heifers, Weldon Heatwole said Monday. They buffer farm operations entirely from the river, according to the award summary from Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District.
Most of the riverbank is buffered by almost 9 acres of forest and the remaining 1,200 feet is buffered by four acres of mature trees and thick grass. The Heatwoles dedicated the latter for public access, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Runoff water around the farm buildings is directed toward a stormwater pond, which is used for irrigation, according to the award summary. This pond helps prevent contaminated water from reaching the river.
Cedar Ridge has 340 acres of cropland that is managed in 3-year soybean and corn rotation, and managed for nutrients and pests, according to the award summary.
“We’re not putting on chemicals that run into the river, and we’re not having mud run into the river,” Heatwole said. “In other words, we’re not letting animals on the riverbanks and that kind of stuff.”
Heatwole said he also avoids tilling his fields when he can, to prevent runoff.
The home farm contains about 40 acres, which is divided into five pastures for the milk cows and five pastures for the dry cows, according to the award summary. The cows are rotated throughout the lots and not allowed in the pastures if the ground conditions are bad.
“This year’s Clean Water Farm Award winners represent the best in conservation farming in Virginia,” Matthew Lohr, Virginia’s Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, said in a Dec. 5 press release. “We are especially proud of — and grateful to — these successful farmers, who are role models helping bring other producers into the best practices fold. They’re showing the Commonwealth that conservation isn’t just good for the environment. It’s good for business.”
According to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, Cedar Ridge regularly receives state recognition for meeting strict milk quality standards.
“It has to do with somatic cell count and PI count,” Heatwole said.
Somatic cell-counts are a long-used indicator of milk quality, as it affects shelf life and taste, according to the University of Minnesota Extension. A lower somatic cell count gives bottled milk a longer shelf life.
Heatwole said that monitoring the somatic cell count helps identify cows with mastitis, which is an inflammation of the mammary gland that leads to decreased milk production.
Somatic cells are natural and not a food safety concern, but a low count indicates a healthy cow, according to the University of Minnesota Extension. Dairy farmers can control somatic cell counts by using clean milking procedures, quarantining contagious cows and changing bedding.
Heatwole’s milking herd is managed in freestalls with soybean stubble bedding, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
‘“We just take care of our stuff, so that it’s clean,” Heatwole said. “... And then your cell counts are in order.”
The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation sponsors the Clean Water Award in partnership with Virginia’s 47 soil and water conservation districts, according to a Dec. 5 press release. Ten farmers and farm owners were recognized this year.
Heatwole’s other sons, Willis and Luke, also won clean water awards in 2014 and 2019 for Rockingham County and the Shenandoah River, according to the award summary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.