The sound of a bat hitting a baseball may be heard Monday evening at one of three fields in Elkton.
The Elkton Little League board of directors voted unanimously on Tuesday during an in-person meeting to begin practice this week, president Jon Sipe told the News-Record.
"We will schedule practices through our fields' scheduler," Sipe said. "It will be limited. We are not going to allow people to pile in."
Due to COVID-19, most youth leagues in the region have canceled the season. Sipe said the town of Shenandoah plans to conduct its Babe Ruth League this summer.
"First of all, the kids need this," Elkton Little League board member Lauren Hammer said Sunday. "They have been locked inside" for nearly three months.
Her son, age 12, plans to play this year. Sipe, a board member for more than a decade, said Elkton Little League has heard from families from Greene County, Stanley, Luray, Harrisonburg, Grottoes and Keezletown who want their children to take part in their program.
Sipe said signage will be posted at all three field for guidelines on social distancing. He said early on practices will be more like clinics to limit the number of players in one location.
"It is going to be a learning curve for everybody," said Dwayne Meadows, an Elkton coach who has two boys in the program.
The league hopes to begin games on July 6.
"We hope (more) restrictions will be lifted" before then, Sipe said.
Last year Elkton Little League had about 275 players on 30 teams. That ranges from T-ball to leagues for those 14 or 15 years old.
"Some people are pulling kids out" due to COVID-19 concerns, Sipe said. "We are not forcing anyone to play."
He estimates that about 30 to 35 players have been pulled out by parents. The deadline for this year's program, which includes softball, was Sunday at 10 p.m.
Sipe said money sent in by parents who have pulled their children out can be extended to next year, can be returned or used as a donation to Elkton Little League.
"The majority of them want to play," he said of families. "They have to sign a waiver before they start practice."
That waiver, he said, states that the family knows the existence of COVID-19 and Elkton Little League is not responsible should a player come down with the coronavirus.
If someone involved with the league, be it player or coach, comes down with the coronavirus, Elkton Little League would have to shut down for two weeks, Sipe said as per a directive from the District 3 administrator. That person could be anyone that comes into contact with the field facilities.
"We know there are risks involved," he said. "But we feel kids need an outlet and something to do. This was not just my decision. Most of the active board members have kids. They see what their kids have been doing the last three months (inside). This was our way of trying to get the kids back out in the community with their friends."
"We are going to practice social distancing," he added. "We are going to try and take temperatures. We are going to do everything we can to follow the guidelines."
Sipe has a daughter who played softball in the program. He has a boy and girl who plan to play T-ball in 2020. Elkton uses two fields at Stonewall Riverside Park and one at Elkton Middle School.
Elkton Little League began in 1970. Several of its recent alums have played varsity baseball and softball at East Rockingham High.
Little League Baseball, Inc., with at national headquarters in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, has called off that annual event this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Founded in 1947, the Little League World Series last summer featured a team from Loudoun County. Loudoun South canceled its 2020 season last week.
