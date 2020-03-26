An Elkton man charged in connection with the death of a Luray child in November failed to seek emergency help after the 10-month-old boy became unresponsive, Luray Police Chief Bow Cook said Thursday.
Ian Alexander Zimmerman, 23, was charged Wednesday with felony second-degree murder and felony child abuse resulting in death.
The charges, according to police, stem from a Nov. 29 incident.
On that day, Cook said, the child’s mother went out and left the boy in the care of Zimmerman, her live-in boyfriend.
Cook said that Zimmerman told investigators he placed the child on the couch to change him and then left the room.
He told authorities he left the room for 20 seconds and returned to find the child on the floor, face-down and crying.
Fifteen to 20 minutes later, Cook said, Zimmerman reported the child became unresponsive.
Instead of calling 911, Cook said, Zimmerman called the child’s mother who was roughly 30 minutes away.
The mother drove home and drove the child to Page Memorial Hospital.
The hospital then called the Luray Police Department and the investigation began.
Cook said investigators waited to file charges until the medical examiner’s office issued the child’s cause of death. Cook declined to release the cause of death.
Zimmerman is being held without bond at the Page County Jail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing in Page County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
