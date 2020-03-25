Luray police arrested an Elkton man Wednesday in connection with the death of a child in November.
Ian Alexander Zimmerman, 23, is charged with felony second-degree murder and felony child abuse resulting in death, according to a police department press release.
The charges, according to police, stem from a Nov. 29 incident. No additional information was included in the press release.
Zimmerman is being held without bond at the Page County Jail.
