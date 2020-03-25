Crime Stock 2

Luray police arrested an Elkton man Wednesday in connection with the death of a child in November.

Ian Alexander Zimmerman, 23, is charged with felony second-degree murder and felony child abuse resulting in death, according to a police department press release.

The charges, according to police, stem from a Nov. 29 incident. No additional information was included in the press release.

Zimmerman is being held without bond at the Page County Jail.

Contact Pete DeLea at 574-6267 or pdelea@dnronline.com. Follow Pete on Twitter @pdelea_DNR

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.