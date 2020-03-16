A single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning claimed the life of an Elkton man.
In a press release, Sgt. Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police say emergency crews responded to River Road, near the intersection of Bethel Church Road, about 2 a.m.
Coffey said Mark W. Shifflett, 39, of Elkton, was driving a 1998 Ford Ranger along River Road when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole.
Mark Shifflett fled the scene on foot but was captured a short time later, Coffey said.
A passenger, Keith A. Shifflett, 41, of Elkton, died at the scene. Shifflett was not wearing a seat belt.
Mark W. Shifflett was charged with driving under the influence.
He is being held without bond at the Rockingham Regional Jail.
