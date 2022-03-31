A Rockingham County man has died following a Wednesday night car crash north of Woodstock in Shenandoah County.
At 8:50 p.m., Anthony M. Turner, 26, of Elkton, was driving his 1998 Honda Civic on U.S. 11, south of Jess Sine Road, when the car ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to Virginia State Police.
Police said it was a single-vehicle crash.
Turner died from his injuries while being taken to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
— Staff Report
