An Elkton man died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County, according to a Monday press release from the Virginia State Police.
Sgt. Brent Coffey said the investigation began at about 3:30 p.m., when emergency crews responded to the Cross Keys Road, just south of Iron Horse Road north of Weyers Cave, for a traffic crash.
He said a 2019 Ford Ranger, driven by Joseph A. Monger Jr., 69, was traveling south on Cross Keys Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
Police say Monger, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
— Staff Report
