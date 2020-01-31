Elkton is closer to finding its replacement town manager after Kimberly Alexander resigned in December.
“It has been echoed among several council members that this was the strongest applicant pool for the town manager position that they have seen in many years,” Mayor Josh Gooden said.
The town has received 10 applications so far and continues to accept more until the position is filled.
Earlier this week, council narrowed its search from the 10 applicants to five.
“I’m hopeful that we will be able to select a candidate within the next two to three weeks,” Gooden said.
Prior to hiring Alexander, council received 46 applications before narrowing the pool to eight and then choosing her.
Alexander started the job in April, replacing Kevin Whitfield, who resigned in February 2016.
Alexander was Elkton’s eighth town manager since 2001, not including Wayne Printz, a former mayor who served as acting town manager off and on for years without pay.
It is still unclear whether Alexander voluntarily stepped down or if council forced her resignation. Alexander said in a prior interview that she did not submit a resignation letter.
Gooden said that although Alexander didn’t work out long term like he and council had hoped, he is confident that the next manager will provide long-term service to the town “and work to implement and build upon the goals of the council.”
He said council members have all expressed their preferences for certain candidates, but he is confident that when the time comes, council will fully support whichever candidate is selected.
One thing council has all agreed on is the qualifications needed for the position.
“We [have] stressed the importance of prior service at the executive level within a local government organization or supplemented years of service with a degree in business or public administration,” Gooden said.
Gooden said the five applicants who have been interviewed so far exceeded the expectations of council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.