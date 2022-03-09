ELKTON — Plans to operate a winery in Elkton got the OK from the town’s Planning Commission on Monday night.
Jeff Duby and Andrew Starkey filed the special exception request to allow Cuvee Select Wineries LLC to operate a beverage manufacturing business at 224 W. Spotswood Ave. A joint public hearing with Town Council and Planning Commission was held Monday night.
During the public hearing, Starkey said his father owns a wine importing business in town, Palladion Signature Import, near Elkton Brewing Co. Starkey said Steve Napotnik, the owner of the brewery, approached Starkey after hearing he spent two years in France learning how to make wine and Champagne.
“He thought it [would] be best if we open a shop in Elkton, because he has a lot of customers that come in on a daily basis asking and almost begging for wine, to the point where they all ask if they can just bring wine onto the premises,” Starkey said. “However, he can’t legally do that.”
Starkey said his business venture was going to be headed by him and his older brother, who has since died.
“This is not only a business I believe is best for Elkton, but as a memorial to my late brother,” Starkey said.
The special exception permit would allow Starkey to produce and serve wine in "very small" quantities, he said. He is looking to open the business in April or May. The property is zoned in a historical district and the special exception permit would allow for beverage manufacturing to take place on-site.
Four residents spoke in favor of the permit Monday night. No one spoke in opposition.
Speaker Marty Pavlik said with a location between two attractions in Skyline Drive and Massanutten Resort, businesses and opportunities like Starkey’s should be pursued to grow and enhance the town.
“You need that revenue in this town,” Pavlik said. “Not in a winery or brewery somewhere else. Let’s do it here in Elkton.”
The special exception request will now go before Elkton Town Council.
In other business, Rick Workman will replace Jessica Beasley on Town Council. Beasley resigned Feb. 28 because she was moving outside of town limits.
Workman told council he is a “team player” and that “Elkton comes first.” He previously served on council, most recently in 2012.
“Thank you for the opportunity,” he said.
