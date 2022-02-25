Elkton Town Council approved the purchase of a vacant property located along A Street in downtown for what the town plans to use for special events, outdoor activities and possible future development of a farmers market pavilion and amphitheater area.
At its meeting Tuesday, council unanimously voted to purchase the 1.24-acre property, which joins an additional 0.64 acres the town agreed to purchase in December along West Spotswood Avenue. The roughly 2-acre area is located across the street from Elkton’s Town Hall inside the Jennings House.
Mayor Josh Gooden said the town previously leased the property for special events such as car shows, chili cook-offs, religious revivals and the annual Elkton Autumn Days Festival in October.
Historically, the property was also used as a “festival ground” for annual lawn parties through the 1960s, Gooden said.
The 0.64-acre property approved in December was for $139,000, Gooden said, which the town plans to pay for using American Rescue Plan Act funding, at no cost to the taxpayer. The 1.24-acre property approved Tuesday cost $261,000, Gooden said.
“The property is at a prime location for serving as a downtown gathering place and green space,” Gooden said.
Gooden said four residents spoke in favor of the purchase at the public hearing Tuesday, noting the property is in the heart of Elkton and needed to be preserved as a space for public events.
The town’s main goal for the property is to maintain a downtown space for events and festivals to take place, Gooden said. Future plans for the property include the possible construction of a Downtown Marketplace pavilion for special events, a farmers market, Christmas events and even a venue for a concert series, according to Gooden.
