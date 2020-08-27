Growing up, Nicole Barsteika looked to her father, John Keenan, as a hero for serving as a U.S. Army combat medic in Vietnam, and she said it was important her three sons grew up learning about the sacrifice his service entailed. But not everyone looked at her father in the same light.
Serving in the Army from 1961-81, Barsteika said, her father was a dedicated statesman, but his return home from war was greeted with anger and resentment rather than thanks.
“When he came back as a Vietnam veteran, he was spit on. There was no thanks,” she said.
The town of Elkton is running a banner campaign to highlight the local heroes from past and present who served the nation to uplift the history scattered throughout the community.
Barsteika said it is the opportunity for veterans such as her father to receive the recognition he, and all military personnel, deserve.
“He’s finally getting the ‘thank you’ he never got. He shouldn’t have waited that long,” she said. “Every veteran is entitled to that kind of appreciation.”
Elkton Mayor Joshua Gooden said the idea of displaying public accolades honoring veterans was in Elkton Downtown Revitalization Corp.’s wheelhouse for years. After the town dedicated banners to high school seniors who graduated without the standard fanfare due to the pandemic, Gooden said it made sense to proceed with the veteran memorial since the groundwork of banner-making was done.
“It’s a constant reminder, and it’s a constant show of appreciation for what they did and where they served,” Barsteika said. “I don’t think we stop enough to thank them for what they’ve done and what they gave up.”
Gooden said he has received 25 orders thus far but expects at least a dozen more to come in.
“You could at least go to every household in the community, and they’d have some connection to a veteran — whether that be their mom or dad, aunt or uncle, grandparents or something — everyone has somebody,” Gooden said.
Based on the orders coming in, Gooden said the majority of the Elkton veteran population served in World War 2 and the Gulf War or has been involved in recent deployment.
Harry Armbruster served in the Army from 1959 to 1963 in the 101st Airborne Division and said there are still a number of paratroopers in the area from the 101st and 82nd airborne divisions.
He purchased a banner with his image to join the ranks of fellow veterans being recognized in the area, and he said everyone who has served in the military is connected through the vow made upon enlistment.
“The vow we took to uphold the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that vow never expires,” Armbruster said. “I’m 80 years old, and that vow still means if something goes down, we’re here and we’re available. We’re trained, and you never forget that training, and it’s an honor to be a part of that group.”
Upon sharing news of the banner order with his family, Armbruster said his brother, a retired Navy veteran in Toms River, N.J., was so interested that he plans to bring the idea to his local community.
“It’s just another way of honoring, and especially the ones who did not come home, who gave their all for the United States,” Armbruster said.
Barsteika said she requested for her father’s banner to be placed in front of her home, so her family can see their hero every day.
Banners are 30-by-60 inches and are double sided on a heavy-duty, weather-resistant canvas.
By mid-September to November, the faces of local veterans will line Stewart Avenue, Spotswood Avenue and Spotswood Trail in Elkton.
“It’s just been very rewarding for me to see these photos and learn a little bit about our veterans through this process,” Gooden said. “When the banners go up, hopefully everyone will be able to learn about their friends, families and neighbors through these banners displayed throughout town.”
Each banner costs $125, and the deadline for orders is Monday at 5 p.m. Information on the veteran can be submitted online or filled out and deposited in the Elkton Area Community Center drop box or treasurer’s office. For more information, email ElktonBanners@gmail.com.
“I don’t think people think on a daily basis of what rights and freedom they have, or who those people might have been who gave up a lot to have what we have,” Barsteika said. “If we have it in town, it’s a way for people to put a face to those in our community who gave a lot.”
