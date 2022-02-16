The Town of Elkton is soliciting letters of interest from residents to fill a seat on Town Council.
Council member Jessica “Jessy” Beasley is resigning effective Feb. 28. She will be moving out of the area, making her ineligible to serve, according to Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden.
The term expires Dec. 31.
Candidates must be qualified voters of the town, and can send a letter of interest to town manager Greg Lunsford at glunsford@townofelkton.com or mailing the letter to 173 W. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Applications are due Feb. 28 at noon.
— Staff Report
