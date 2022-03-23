Elkton Town Council saw that the glass was half-full for a proposed winery at its meeting Monday.
In a 5-0 vote, Town Council approved a special-exception permit for Chateau Virginia to operate a winery and manufacturing business in downtown Elkton.
“I’m thankful for their interest and desire to be part of the revitalization efforts of downtown Elkton,” Mayor Josh Gooden said. “Chateau Virginia will be a great addition to the small business community in Elkton.”
The property, located at 224 W. Spotswood Ave., is in the town's historical district and the special-exception permit would allow for beverage manufacturing to take place on-site.
With the permit, owner Andrew Starkey would be able to produce and serve wine in “very small” quantities, he told the Daily News-Record in a previous interview. He is looking to open the business in April or May.
Elkton Town Council and Planning Commission held a joint public hearing March 7, where the Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the request.
At that meeting, four speakers spoke in favor of the request. No one spoke against.
— Staff Report
