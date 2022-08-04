Elkton Town Council will have a special meeting Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.
According to the meeting notice, council members will enter a closed session to conduct interviews with candidates for possible employment.
No additional information was provided.
Elkton Town Council meets in the council chambers at the Elkton Area Community Center, 20593 Blue and Gold Drive in Elkton.
