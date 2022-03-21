Elkton Town Council will consider a special-exception permit for a winery at its meeting today.
The permit would allow Cuvee Select Wineries, operated by Jeff Duby and Andrew Starkey, to run a beverage manufacturing business at 224 W. Spotswood Trail in Elkton.
With the permit, Starkey would be able to produce and serve wine in “very small” quantities, he told the Daily News-Record in a previous interview. He is looking to open the business in April or May.
A joint public hearing with Elkton Town Council and Planning Commission was held March 7. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the request.
At the public hearing, Starkey said his father owns a wine importing business in town, Palladion Signature Import, near Elkton Brewing Co. He said Steve Napotnik, the owner of the brewery, approached Starkey after hearing Starkey spent two years in France learning how to make wine and Champagne.
“He thought it [would] be best if we open a shop in Elkton, because he has a lot of customers that come in on a daily basis asking and almost begging for wine, to the point where they all ask if they can just bring wine onto the premises,” Starkey said. “However, he can’t legally do that.”
At that meeting, four residents spoke in favor of the permit, and no one spoke in opposition.
The property is in a historical district and the special-exception permit would allow for beverage manufacturing to take place on-site.
Elkton Town Council can approve, deny or table the request.
In other business, Rick Workman will be sworn in on Town Council to fill a vacancy. Council appointed Workman at the meeting March 7.
Town Council meets today at 6 p.m. in the Elkton Area Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.