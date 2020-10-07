In an attempt to get approved for a mortgage, police say an Elkton woman concocted a scheme to make it appear she had paid a roughly 10-year-old legal judgement against her.
In doing so, police say, she committed a dozen felonies.
Megan Holly Burner, 37, is charged with two felony counts of forgery, two felony counts of using a computer as an instrument of forgery, two felony counts of impersonating a notary, two felony counts of forging a lien waiver form and two felony counts of attempted identity theft.
Police say the crimes took place on Aug. 17 and 18. They arrested Burner on Sept. 17. She was released on bail from the Rockingham County Jail.
She made her first court appearance Monday.
Judge John Hart scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 22.
Prosecutors say the investigation began in late August when a local bank contacted the Harrisonburg Police Department about discrepancies found in documents submitted by Burner.
Police say there was an issue with her mortgage approval because she had an outstanding judgment in Rockingham County General District Court from 2010.
A judgement of $3,819 was issued against Burner, who at the time went by Megan Holly Dean, for legal expenses owed to Miller, Earle and Shanks law firm in Harrisonburg.
As of Aug. 20, with interest, prosecutors say, the outstanding debt is now $6,894.
Police say she attempted to get the law firm to issue a lien release form but the firm denied the request and told her she still had to pay her debt.
As a result, police say, she forged the forms and used a notary public stamp stolen from a co-worker. Prosecutors say the crime might have gone unnoticed had it not been for Burner’s sloppy work.
Police say Burner misspelled the law firm’s secretary’s first name and used the secretary’s maiden name, which she no longer uses.
The bank noticed the issues and contacted the police.
Court records show the debt was satisfied on Aug. 28.
