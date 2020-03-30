An Elkton woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night near Penn Laird, according to a Monday press release from the Virginia State Police.
Sgt. Brent Coffey said emergency crews responded to the crash at 10:02 p.m. Sunday on Spotswood Trail near the intersection of Confederacy Drive.
Police say Amy D. Alexander, 54, was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue east on Spotswood Trail when it ran off the left side of the road. The vehicle then hit an embankment and overturned.
Alexander died at the scene. Police say she was not wearing a seat belt.
Coffey said the crash remains under investigation.
In addition to the state police, the Rockingham Sheriff's Office, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue and the Virginia Department of Transportation responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.