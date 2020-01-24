ELKTON — Shortly after becoming pregnant, Jacob and Taylor Shifflett sat down to a family dinner.
As they ate, the couple contemplated baby names.
“We were spitting out names, and I said ‘Caleb,’” Taylor Shifflett said. “I really fell in love with it.”
But six months into her pregnancy, she lost the baby. A Shenandoah man who was fleeing police struck the car Shifflett was riding in.
To make things worse, she would soon find out there was no Virginia law that could be used to punish the driver for Caleb’s death.
“That’s completely unacceptable,” Shifflett said. “It’s been eating at me.”
But the 24-year-old Elkton resident is ready for that to change with House Bill 686, referred to as “Caleb’s Law.” The bill is sponsored by Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle.
Bell and Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst worked on the bill together.
“I hope it will bring justice to future cases,” Garst said.
During a hearing in February 2019, Garst told Judge Bruce Albertson that the investigation began at about 7:40 p.m. on June 1, 2018, when an Elkton officer attempted to stop a 1997 Honda SUV driven by Christopher Michael Armentrout, then 33.
The vehicle had expired registration, according to court documents.
The officer tried to pull the car over on U.S. 340, which is Stuart Avenue, in Elkton, but Armentrout sped away south on U.S. 340 out of town.
Speeds exceeded 90 mph, police say.
As the vehicles approached Rocky Bar Road near McGaheysville, the SUV crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2012 Ford sedan.
The Ford’s driver, Courtney Steck, then 23, of Blacksburg, and Shifflett were flown by medical helicopter to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, where they were later released.
Armentrout pleaded guilty to two felony counts of malicious wounding and felony eluding. Albertson sentenced Armentrout to 35 years in prison with 20 years suspended, leaving him an active term of 15 years. Recommended sentencing guidelines called for an active sentence of roughly five to 12 years.
Both malicious wounding charges were a result of Shifflett and Steck’s injuries. Shifflett said Armentrout should have been held responsible for Caleb’s death. The proposed bill would make future cases involuntary manslaughter.
“It’s not a question of if it will happen again — it’s when,” Shifflett said. “When it happens again, that mother and father shouldn’t have to fight for their rights. They should have been provided all along.”
A conviction of involuntary manslaughter could result in up to 10 years in prison. She said it’s probably not enough, but at least it’s something.
“There’s not enough pain that would create a degree of the same pain, but this way, at least it’s on paper they killed a child,” Shifflett said.
Shifflett plans to speak in front of the House Courts of Justice Committee, but a hearing date hasn’t been set.
She said she’s anticipating some pushback from Democrats, but she’s hoping the roughly 6,000 signatures she obtained for a petition will have some leverage on the legislators.
Shifflett also hopes her story might persuade some of the delegates.
“It’s truly heartbreaking,” she said. “There’s moments that I still talk about him as if he was real to everybody else, as he’s real to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.