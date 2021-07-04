J.J. Loker is in his second season as the skipper for Elkton, taking over the reigns from his father, David.
But the younger Loker appreciates the chance to step into the batter's box. "I still like to play and it seems like I do alright," he said, with a laugh, just before this season.
He did more than alright on Saturday night, as he went 5-for-5 and drove in five runs as host Elkton beat the Bridgewater Reds 19-9 at Stonewall Memorial in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Elkton improved to 2-9 while the Reds fell to 2-10 as the Blue Sox jumped out of the cellar with the win.
Loker played first base and right field, hit third in the lineup and lifted his average to .313 for the season.
He had plenty of help, as catcher Tillman Butler was 2-for-3 with four RBIs, second baseman Seth Berry had three hits and drove in two runs and center fielder Elliott Erkel was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Elkton.
Elkton had four players score three runs: Butler, Loker, Berry and Erkel, who was batting ninth. Butler had a homer as the Blue Sox pounded out 19 hits.
Third baseman Jeremy Kwolek, the leadoff hitter for Elkton from Shenandoah University, had two hits and scored two runs, and Tristan Gordon had two hits and got the last out in the seventh as a reliever.
The winning pitcher was Hunter Powell, who gave up seven runs in six innings in the contest that lasted seven frames.
For the Reds, Corbin Lucas had two hits, including a homer, drove in three and scored three times and Noah Cornwell drove in two runs. Elkton scored in every inning, with five in the last of the seventh. Elkton is at Bridgewater on Monday.
In other weekend baseball:
RCBL
New Market 5, Grottoes 4: Matt House had three hits and Kaden Spaid drove in three runs as New Market edged host Grottoes 5-4 on Saturday at Shifflett Field.
Spaid also pitched the last three innings and didn't allow a run as he picked up the save. The Shockers improved to 7-5 while Grottoes fell to 7-4 in the tight RCBL race.
Clayton Michael and Rhett Moyer each had three hits for the Cardinals while Tucker Garrison threw a complete game on the mound and had two hits on offense. The Cardinals host Stuarts Draft on Monday.
Moyer lifted his average to .571 in seven at-bats this season while Dylan Nicely of Grottoes is hitting .407 after he went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Calvin Pastel got the win for the Shockers and Luke Estep added two hits; every starter for New Market had at least one hit.
Stuarts Draft 11, Montezuma 3: Second baseman Will Haas was 4-for-5 and drove in three runs as Stuarts Draft downed host Montezuma 11-3 at Ruritan Field.
Chaz Harvey had two hits and drove in three runs for Stuarts Draft, which is 6-5 after winning just five games in 2020. Micheal Robertson, the leadoff man for the Braves, had three hits and lifted his average to .346.
The winning pitcher was Liam Kehoe, who went the distance and allowed three runs while throwing 121 pitches. The Braves fell to 7-3.
Valley League
Winchester 8, Harrisonburg 7: James Madison product Bryce Safferwich drove in two runs but the Harrisonburg Turks lost 8-7 on Saturday in the first game at Winchester in the Valley League.
Nate Furman (Charlotte) was 4-for-4 for Winchester and lifted his average to .419.
Winchester 7, Harrisonburg 0: The host Royals swept the twinbill, downing the Turks 7-0 on Saturday. Logan McNeely had two hits for the Turks. Harrisonburg is 11-12 and hosts Charlottesville on Monday.
More Alexander
The Odicci Alexander Tour continues.
The star pitcher for James Madison this past year, Alexander is set to threw out the first pitch Sunday in Richmond before the Double-A Flying Squirrels game in minor league baseball against Binghamton.
Alexander led the Dukes to the College World Series this past season and is playing for a pro team in Florida.
The Binghamton manager is Lorenzo Bundy, a former JMU baseball star. Dan Goggin, who has pitched for the Mets' farm team this year, has been on the 7-day Injured List with Binghamton. He was drafted by the Mets out of JMU in 2019.
Prospects
According to John Leonard of the Valley Baseball League, five former players from the VBL are listed among the top 500 prospects by Baseball America for the upcoming Major League draft later this month.
They are, with number on the list, position, current school, and VBL team and year:
*Connor Norby, No. 42, second base, East Carolina, Waynesboro 2019
*Wes Clarke, No. 247, catcher, first base, South Carolina, Waynesboro 2019
*Anthony Simonelli, No. 294, pitcher, Virginia Tech, Winchester 2018
*Jonny Butler, No. 462, outfielder, N.C. State, Winchester 2018
*Bennett Hostetler, No. 484, North Dakota State, Covington 2018
Simonelli is a native of Winchester who began his college career at Coastal Carolina. After playing at a junior college, he headed to Blacksburg.
He was 5-2 in 13 starts for the Hokies this past season and posted an ERA of 3.91. He was The Winchester Star Player of the Year while at Millbrook.
The draft will be held July 11-13 in Atlanta and will be 20 rounds. It was just five rounds last year due to the pandemic.
Cavaliers
Former University of Virginia standout Chris Taylor of the Dodgers drove in an insurance run in the ninth inning Saturday night in Washington in a 5-3 win by the Dodgers.
The Virginia Beach native entered the game batting .190 against the Nationals in his career and .143 at Nationals Park.
Former JMU pitcher Nick Robertson of Roanoke had an ERA of 2.59 in 18 games, with one start, for Double-A Tulsa in the Dodgers' system through Saturday.
Former Virginia Tech pitcher Zach Brzykcy had an ERA of 5.45 in 11 games, with one start, for Single-A Wilmington in the Washington system through Saturday.
DeLauter Watch
JMU standout Chase DeLauter of Martinsburg, West Virginia hit two home runs on Friday for Orleans in the Cape Cod League and lifted his average to .323 with four homers and 10 RBIs in just 31 at-bats.
