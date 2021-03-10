Sitting inside the Stuart C. Siegel Center at Virginia Commonwealth University, the voice echoed across the loud speakers and overtook the sounds of the game.
As Luray and Gate City battled for the Virginia High School League Class 2 girls basketball state championship on March 12, 2020, thoughts of what was going to happen as a result of the looming coronavirus pandemic grew. Soon enough, fans in Richmond and the rest of the state learned that prep sports in the commonwealth were about to be altered for a very long time.
"It was really upsetting," former Spotswood forward, two-time VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year and current James Madison freshman Stephanie Ouderkirk told the Daily News-Record at the time after her team was declared Class 3 co-champions with rival Lord Botetourt. "We feel like we don’t really have any closure. We were right there."
Right there, inside the Siegel Center with several hundred fans from around the state, everything changed. And when I say everything — man, I mean everything.
Just six days later, the VHSL postponed the spring season. Less than two months after that, the league decided to cancel those sports completely for the 2019-20 school year.
Then, fast forward to late July, and the league had to make another heartbreaking decision when it postponed fall sports and suddenly took away the highlight of any week for high school students — a Friday night football game with friends, family and members of the community coming together to cheer on teams in fierce and heated rivalries that are worthy of a storyline in Hollywood.
That's when it felt like rock bottom. Athletes that were being recruited to play at the college level suddenly were faced without an opportunity to perform in their respective sports. Kids that had spent years working their way up through the middle school and JV programs were suddenly worried they wouldn't be given a chance to start on the varsity level for the first time in their prep careers.
"We look forward to the day we're allowed to compete again," East Rockingham athletic director Eric Phillips said at the time. "We will continue to persevere, work hard and enjoy each other's company.”
Eventually, the VHSL approved the current "Championships +1" model for the 2020-21 school year, which features condensed seasons that began with winter sports in December, followed by the current cycle of fall sports and then the usual spring sports extending a bit further into summer than usual. That hasn't come without a price for area teams by any means, however.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools opted out of the winter season, meaning basketball, wrestling, swimming and diving, indoor track and gymnastics were lost this year. As a result of the fall season being completely cancelled at the private school level, Eastern Mennonite never had a chance to field its highly-successful volleyball program and make, yet again, a run at the state tournament this season.
Those moments were tough. From Blue Streaks boys basketball coach Don Burgess to EMHS volleyball coach Jonathan Williams, the loss of those seasons took away valuable opportunities.
"It’s just really difficult knowing there are a group of senior athletes that will likely not have an opportunity to go out and have fun with their teammates one last time," Flames athletic director Andrew Gascho told the Daily News-Record back in August. "That’s something you never want to hear as an athlete or ever be the one sharing that kind of information.”
Eventually, Rockingham County Public Schools allowed players to return to action and Eastern Mennonite followed course. Players were required — and still are — to wear masks during in-game action. Coaches are masked up along sidelines, fans are limited indoors to just the home team and with only two spectators per player and the cheerleaders and band have been mostly missing thus far.
Those are the sacrifices schools were willing to make when RCPS superintendent Oskar Scheikl offered his plan for teams to play under Gov. Northam's regulations. It's what local athletic directors, coaches, parents and school administration agreed was necessary to do what's best for the kids. After all, that's the whole reason anyone is involved with high school athletics anyways. Right?
As we approach the one-year anniversary of prep sports shutting down, we're also over three months into them returning here locally. The four Rockingham County schools have been in action since winter sports began along with Eastern Mennonite. And with fall sports starting last week, Harrisonburg is back in action as well in football, volleyball, cross country and golf.
That's why the old cliche of "doing it for the kids" shouldn't be just that anymore. In a year like this, that really is what matters for the coaches and administrators around the area.
Sure, that feeling of earning a big win over a longtime rival for the first time in 10 years is special. Just ask Rockbridge County football after last week's victory over Spotswood.
And, yeah, there's nothing better than chasing a state ring — or even winning the program's first if you're Luray girls basketball — in any sport and at any level of competition.
But how about that feeling of seeing kids that worked for months, sometimes years, to earn an opportunity and the look on their faces when it finally arrives for the first time.
Talk about that moment when the Blue Streaks volleyball stepped on the court, albeit in a four-set loss to Turner Ashby, and coach Hannah Bowman Hrasky got to sit around with her players after the game and discuss a match with a smile on their faces. Or when Spotswood football coach Dale Shifflett spent over 10 minutes going over in-game adjustments with his players following last week's loss.
Those are the moments we once craved as fans of prep athletics in the Shenandoah Valley. Those are the moments that, well, we say we're doing this for. Now, it's time to start acting like it.
Fans will return in full capacity at some point. Student sections will be filled. The band will be roaring and cheerleaders will bring back the energy that's missing at times on the sideline.
But looking back on that moment a year ago inside the Siegel Center in Richmond, the announcement from the VHSL altered the end of the careers of so many high school seniors.
This year's class is getting that chance to finish theirs the right way.
Win or loss, let's appreciate that opportunity — for the kids.
