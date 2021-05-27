Just take a ride down Route 11 and step foot inside the gym at Fort Defiance.
If that's too far, stay within the city and check out the recent addition to the court at Harrisonburg High School.
For those who prefer the outdoors, go check out the baseball field that holds arguably the most tradition in the Valley and is home to the Turner Ashby Knights.
You see, it doesn't matter where you go in the Shenandoah Valley, you'll find different ways that schools and communities have honored the most important figures from their respective athletic programs.
Whether it's the Don Landes Gymnasium, Roger Bergey Court or Ray Heatwole Field in Bridgewater, these coaches have earned the respect and admiration from their communities for a reason.
Now, it's time we start giving our current coaches the same type of respect.
Since arriving at the Daily News-Record in 2018, there have been a large number of coaches to leave their positions.
More importantly, there have been a big number of highly-successful coaches no longer standing on the sidelines.
Now, it must be said. There hasn't been a single coach that has left their position due to "not getting enough respect."
Some have had other job opportunities while others simply want to explore other things in life after lengthy tenures.
But the veteran coaches around the schools aren't going to be there forever. That's not being pessimistic. It's simply a fact.
Those dedicated coaches — Dwight Walton at Broadway, Alan Knight at Page County, Donnie Coleman at East Rockingham, Don Burgess at Harrisonburg, Chad Edwards and Chris Dodson at Spotswood, Rob Lovell at Turner Ashby — will eventually move on, hopefully on their own terms, and pursue other things. Once that happens, it's becoming a harsh reality that there may not be more like them.
Don't get me wrong. The Valley is filled with young coaching talent from Broadway's Danny Grogg to Turner Ashby's Andrew Armstrong, but the nearly year-round commitment is wearing folks down.
For coaches, making the right play call or adjusting the lineup properly is just one of the many roles they play on a day-to-day basis for student athletes from around the Shenandoah Valley.
If a kid is struggling in the classroom, it's often the coach that is the first to help them get things turned around. They simply need an ear to talk to? Those coaches are always ready to listen.
But slowly, coaches are being asked to do even more — especially over the past year during COVID-19 — and they're not getting enough support, or respect, from those around them.
The return of prep athletics has brought a renewed sense of energy and enthusiasm to local communities as a sense of normalcy has finally emerged.
Without area coaches, these games aren't being played. Without coaches, the athletic experience for high school students simply isn't the same.
Take a trip to a local high school and get a reminder of those names that earned so much respect.
A tip of the hat goes to Dale Spitzer, Bill Hale, Vic Spotts and Larry Leonard from my own time at FDHS.
Every school has a list of coaches that have earned respect and admiration within their communities.
But instead of waiting for them all to be gone, let's go ahead and show them all the respect they deserve now.
Then, perhaps, they might stick around for the long haul.
