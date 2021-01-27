Whether it was sitting in a local restaurant, grabbing lunch or at home while scrolling Twitter, everyone remembers.
On Jan. 26, 2020, legendary NBA and Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter “Gigi”, was one of nine victims in a fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas, California that shook the sports world like few deaths had done.
And now, just over a year since that tragic day, it’s still hard to fathom that the news is real. How could Kobe be gone?
“It was surreal,” Wilson Memorial boys basketball coach Jeremy Hartman said at the time. “I literally could not move. I just sat and stared at my phone, hoping it was a mistake. My chest hurt. I couldn’t function. It still doesn’t seem real.”
You see, for everything Bryant was remembered for on the court — the five NBA championships, the endless comparisons to former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan, the fiery and sometimes confrontational attitude with teammates that was activated with the intent of motivating — it was his off-the-court acts that became recognized.
Most notably, Bryant had become a major advocate for the women’s game since his retirement in April of 2016.
Bryant, 41, and his wife, Vanessa had four daughters, including Gianna, 17-year-old Natalie, 3-year-old Blanka and 6-month-old Capri. The former NBA star also coached Gianna’s travel team — the Los Angeles Lady Mambas.
“Seeing his relationship with his daughter and instilling a competitive fire and love for the game in her really hits home as I am trying to raise a new baby girl,” Luray girls basketball coach Joe Lucas told the DN-R last year. “Watching the games with my daughter and having her behind our bench makes the Kobe news really hit home and also raises my level of admiration for Kobe as he took his passion and fire on the floor and tried to put it into raising his daughters.”
The NBA has a problem on its hands currently with former players often criticizing current ones regularly on television networks. For whatever reason, the sport has struggled to build a brand between former and current players.
That was never an issue with Bryant, who regularly attended games in Los Angeles with Gigi and helped introduce her to some of the game’s brightest young stars such as LeBron James, Luke Doncic and Trae Young.
“Just seeing the way he was pouring back into today's players as well as the game of basketball,” Eastern Mennonite boys basketball coach Chad Seibert said last year. “I'm crushed that this part of his legacy is cut short.”
Following Bryant’s death, the coronavirus pandemic brought sports to a halt less than two months later. With athletics on the backburner and racial tensions at a high level across the country, more athletes began to use their voice.
Players began taking a knee during the national anthem, the Milwaukee Bucks even sparked a league-wide protest in the middle of the NBA playoffs in 2020 as they boycotted a game due to a police shooting and some athletes participated in various marches calling for racial justice.
Those issues were important before the death of Bryant, but perhaps became magnified after his death last year.
"I apply it to life as well as a husband, coach, father, son, or brother," Harrisonburg boys basketball coach Don Burgess said in July of 2020. "Treat people how you want to be treated. It is hard, but always try to do the right thing. I always tried to carry myself the right way. Yes, I do consider myself a role model. I try to do the right thing for all people."
Perhaps the death of Bryant brought light to the fact that athletes can contribute as much away from the game as they can during it. Maybe it proved that, at the end of the day, athletes will be remembered more for those acts.
The world lost one of its biggest icons on Jan. 26, 2020. There’s no doubt about that.
And, fittingly, the world has never been the same since.
