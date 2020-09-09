It's hard not to think about where we'd be in the high school sports season.
We'd already have a good indication who some of the area's new top golfers are.
It's likely that a few city/county volleyball squads would have started to emerge as legitimate contenders in their respective district and regional races.
And there's no doubt every small town in Rockingham County, and Harrisonburg, would light up on Friday nights to cheer on their respective team on the gridiron.
Instead, we're approaching the six-month mark since the Virginia High School League abruptly canceled the Class 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 boys and girls basketball state championship games at Virginia Commonwealth's Siegel Center in Richmond due to COVID-19.
Just a week later, the league announced the 2020 spring sports season was cancelled and then in August, we found out a condensed schedule would be adopted for the 2020-21 school year. That delayed action until December.
The decision was inevitable and understandable. At the time the choice was made, the coronavirus pandemic seemed to be trending in the wrong direction again and with schools in hybrid or virtual learning to start the year, making the argument that it'd be safe to have full teams playing normally didn't make sense.
But to be frank, it stinks. High school sports have provided an avenue for local communities to come together in a way no other league can provide.
Yes, I know. James Madison's Bridgeforth Stadium brings together the tight-knit Dukes fanbase each Saturday in the falls. And sure, if you walk into Buffalo Wild Wings or O'Neill's Grill on any given Sunday in the fall, you'll see a sea of NFL fanbases ranging from the Washington Football Team to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But there's something different about those nights in Spotswood's gym with the Trailblazers and nearby rival East Rockingham exchanging aces, digs and kills and the celebrations that follow with each score.
There's a uniqueness to the camaraderie the championship-level competition cheer squads bring to the mat and the dedication they show to the sport throughout a season in which they often don't get the attention they deserve.
That moment when George Austin III of East Rockingham shocks the entire state and wins the VHSL Class 2 boys cross country state championship? Oh, yes. Those are the moments that are, dare I say, unlike any other in sports.
And, of course, we can't forget about those Friday night lights. That East Rockingham-Spotswood rivalry to open up? The tension between Broadway and Turner Ashby in their midseason battle? Yeah, that never gets old — ever.
We're now sitting in wait-and-see mode. The VHSL has done a sound job of keeping the public informed. We know the condensed schedule is not set to start until Dec. 14 and we know our first games won't start until two weeks later.
But it'll bring anything but the usual sounds and feels of a prep sports year. Winter sports will kick off the year with "fall sports" set to begin in February and spring sports to follow. None of the teams will play more than 60 percent of their usual games and the postseason formats will be shortened tremendously.
As we enter month No. 6 of the coronavirus pandemic, it's hard not to think about where we'd be now and all we've missed out on up to this point in time.
So whenever we do return, hopefully in a gym in late December as we approach 2021 with a refreshed attitude, here's to hoping for more appreciation for what we missed and what's to come in the future for our favorite young athletes.
And most importantly, let's make sure we never take it for granted again.
