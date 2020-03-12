RICHMOND — Don't even start to bring up Joe Lucas' name around him.
Everyone in the basketball community around the Shenandoah Valley is aware of Lucas' grind and commitment to the sport. From his late-night film sessions with his young daughter in hand to text exchanges with area coaches about advice, the Luray girls basketball coach is dedicated to the game.
But when Lucas was asked about that, he simply shook his head and stared at the table in the media room inside of Virginia Commonwealth University's Stuart C. Siegel Center below him. That's not how this Luray coach does his thing.
"It's them," Lucas said, pointing to his disheartened players. "It's all on them."
What the Bulldogs did for the Luray community this year went far beyond the halls of LHS. It brought a city, a county and an entire region of people together to see a team that, quite literally, started from the bottom to make it to the top.
"Even the success that we’ve had before, it’s on them," Lucas said. "They’ve changed our program. It’s not me. We could throw Coach K out there. It doesn’t matter if the players aren’t willing to work and bought in. I can encourage them to get in the gym and encourage them to come in and work on their game, but it’s a choice. That’s what they’ve done from last March to now and it showed."
After a disappointing, yet also impressive at the same time, loss to Gate City in the Virginia High School League Class 2 championship on Thursday, it would have been easy for the Bulldogs to feel a bit demoralized.
But that's not what this team does. They are there for each other — coaches, players, trainers, administration, fans. It's a collective effort for everyone.
“I’m so proud of my team," junior guard Brynlee Burrill said. "We’re very young. To come this far, it’s just very exciting. They play very hard and we never give up. We didn’t give up. They just played better than us tonight and that happens.”
That type of maturity isn't normal from an underclassmen in high school. But then again, what has been normal about this youthful Luray squad?
“We’re a really young team, but we have a lot of talent," freshman Jaidyn McClung said. "We’re going to keep working on everything. We can come back next year even stronger and ready to come back and win it.”
The Bulldogs have been a surprise story from the start. Although not if you ask anyone that was inside the locker room and in the gym last summer.
“Everyone always said that next year, we were going to be really good," sophomore standout Emilee Weakley said. "Next year, we were supposed to be older and upperclassmen. We had it. We were there. We couldn’t pull it out, but we’re definitely going to work hard this year to get back and get a ring.”
The determination to get back was inevitably there for both the players and Lucas after the loss. And it's something Lucas said already has him motivated to get back on the grind.
“Everyone in our community and around has talked about being a year away or maybe two years away, but we had a chance now," Lucas said. "Most people said we are ahead of schedule. There’s a lot of tears. I’m hoping, and I’m thinking, that those tears mean that we’ll come back and want to go on this ride again. We’ve taken a lot of positive steps forward, but we’ve also seen that if we want to win a state championship, we need to continue to take steps forward.”
And make no doubt about it. Lucas will spend plenty of sleepless nights after the loss thinking about what he could have done right, perhaps. But he's also got ready for that newfound excitement heading into the offseason.
It was a historic season for Luray on a lot of levels. And Lucas, and his players, deserve credit for it all.
“It’s them." Lucas said. "They’re the ones that need to have the credit.”
Of course.
