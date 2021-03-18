The Elon University softball team has not been shy about taking on top Division I programs under Coach Kathy Bocock, a former three-sport athlete at Turner Ashby.
But the Phoenix have struggled at times this season against some national powerhouses. The schedule became more challenging when some earlier games with smaller programs were canceled due to weather or COVID-19 protocols.
"We try to throw in some Power Fives before we go into our conference" play, Bocock told the News-Record on Thursday. "The lack of games hurt us a little bit, especially having such a young group and not having a full season last year."
"We have competed and done well. ... it's tough for them. You don't want to lose confidence. The girls get it. They see how we kind of do stuff. It has been a different year and challenging. We are seeing good things each game and still working through things," she added.
Elon was to play in the Clemson tournament this year, but when other teams couldn't attend the Tigers asked the Phoenix to play a three-game series.
Elon lost three games at Clemson by a combined score of 21-0, fell 14-1 to No. 17 South Carolina and then made progress in a 3-0 loss to No. 14 Duke on Wednesday. Elon was held to two hits against Duke - one by Broadway graduate and senior third baseman/catcher Ally Repko.
"The Duke game was always on our schedule," Bocock said.
Elon, now 6-8 overall this year, is scheduled to host James Madison for three games in late March in Colonial Athletic Association play.
Repko started the first 14 games and leads the team in RBIs with 11 and also has two homers while hitting .317.
"Ally is filling a different role for us right now; she has always been our third baseman but she is going behind the plate for us some now," Bocock said. "She is catching some for us now. She is doing a great job being a leader. She is willing to do whatever she can for the team. I am real proud of her."
Sophomore Carley Davis (Turner Ashby), who can play first, third and catcher, is hitting .167 in her first 13 starts this season. "She didn't get to play in all of her freshman [shortended] season and then we didn't have a fall season as well," Bocock said of Davis, who is also a designated player.
Elon is slated to host North Carolina-Greensboro for a doubleheader on Saturday.
Bocock was a long-time softball and basketball coach at Averett in Danville and was also an administrator at the school before eventually joining the program at Elon. This is her 10th season with the North Carolina school as head coach.
Averett recently announced it would join the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) for the 2022-23 academic year after being part of the Division III USA South. "I think that will be great for Averett and good for the ODAC," Bocock said.
JMU Softball
James Madison is slated to host East Carolina in a doubleheader that starts Saturday at 1 p.m. The Sunday single game also begins at 1 p.m.
The Dukes are 6-0 with a team ERA of 1.29 while opponents have a team ERA of 10.29. Kate Gordon (Page County) is hitting .409 with four homers and six extra-base hits.
A two-way player for East Carolina is Logyn Estes, a Madison County High product who hit .361 in her first 16 starts and has also made eight appearances on the mound, with six starts.
The Pirates began the season with four straight wins and another four-game winning streak before losing seven straight.
Bridgewater
Bridgewater College is scheduled to open its softball season at home on Tuesday with two games against Mary Baldwin (1-7) of Staunton.
The Mary Baldwin roster includes junior second baseman Kelsey Hines, a Broadway resident who went to Stonewall Jackson, and junior utility player Lindsay Simmons, who is from Mount Sidney and went to Fort Defiance. Simmons hit .379 in her first eight games this season.
The Eagles have several local players on the roster. Some of them include senior second baseman Sydney Layman (Broadway), junior infielder Torie Shifflett (Turner Ashby), senior utility player Katrina Martin (TA), junior catcher Sarah Wimer (Broadway), freshman pitcher/outfielder Savannah Painter (Page) and freshman first baseman/catcher Samantha Hensley of East Rockingham.
Martin hit .477 in the shortened season in 2020, Layman batted .423, Wimer checked in at .326 and Shifflett hit .302. Layman and Martin were all-state performers a year ago.
The Eagles coach is Megan Pleskovic, a native of Ohio who guided BC to a mark of 13-3 last year. BC begins ODAC play March 27 at Ferrum and plays a doubleheader again the next day at EMU in the conference rivalry.
Mary Baldwin's baseball game with EMU, slated for Tuesday, was called off Thursday to due COVID-19 protocols with the USA South program.
EMU
Eastern Mennonite pitcher Emily Campbell (Broadway) has been nearly unhittable early on. In 11.1 innings on the mound, she has allowed just one hit and two walks with 15 strikeouts.
The roster for veteran coach J.D. McCurdy includes sophomore catcher Autumn Bailey (East Rockingham), sophomore outfielder Aaliyah Lawhorne (Wilson Memorial) and freshman infielder Bri Allen, a Fort Defiance product who is hitting .286.
EMU is 1-1 and scheduled to play two games on Tuesday in Fredericksburg against Mary Washington. The Eagles' coach is Dee Conway, who has guided the Mary Washington program since 1988 and has posted more than 560 wins at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.