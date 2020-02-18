A Rockingham County grand jury indicted a former Elkton Rescue Squad treasurer accused of stealing thousands of dollars over a 12-year span.
Pamela Faye Monger, 51, of McGaheysville, was indicted Tuesday on two felony counts of embezzlement.
Following her indictment, Monger appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Judge Bruce Albertson scheduled a plea hearing for March 31.
Monger was arrested by the Virginia State Police on Sept. 9.
It’s unclear when the investigation began, but court documents state Special Agent Adam Galton found 56 instances of embezzlement from 2005 to 2017.
The total amount embezzled, according to court documents, was $74,845.59.
The agent said in Monger’s arrest warrant that she wrote checks to herself.
“The then-treasurer of the squad had written checks to herself but reported the charges under the ledger under other vendor names,” he wrote.
Monger has been released from the Rockingham County Jail on her own recognizance.
She was employed as an administrative assistant for the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
Mike Parks, the city's director of communication, said she filed for retirement and, as of last month, is no longer employed by the city.
