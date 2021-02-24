The Eastern Mennonite boys basketball team, before this week, hadn't played a game since early February.
But the host Flames won for the second night in a row, beating Veritas 70-38 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association boys basketball tournament.
Drew Hatter had 18 points to pace the Flames while Trey Gillenwater had 17 and Nick Jones, who plans to play next season at Division III Stevenson in Maryland, chipped in with 15.
EMHS now advances to the semifinals as the Flames compete in the event for the third year in a row. EMHS will play on Thursday in Sterling against World of Life.
In other local sports:
Girls Basketball
New Covenant 44, EMHS 27: In the VISAA Division 3 girls state tournament, the Flames of EMHS went on the road Tuesday and lost 44-27 to New Covenant. EMHS ends the season at 1-5 under first-year coach Andy Routzahn. Makayla Darcus had nine points for the Flames and Avery Nussbaum and Harriet King had five each. The seniors on the team were King, Halie Mast and Emma Myers. "This is a very special group of ladies," Routzahn wrote to the News-Record. "We battled through so much adversity this season. I am going to miss working with this great class of seniors. The future is bright for this team with seven returning players - all young and talented."
ODAC Track
Bridgewater's Adalia Coleman (women's track) and Chase Rosenthal (men's track) were named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) track athletes of the week after their performances last weekend in the Finn Pincus Invitational. Freshman Coleman was fourth in the 60-meters in 8.02 and fourth in the 200 in 26.65. Rosenthal, a senior, won the triple jump. Coleman has the 14th-best time in Division III in the 60 and Rosenthal ranks second in the ODAC and 21st in the nation in the triple jump.
Isaac Alderfer (Broadway) of EMU gained indoor honors for the third time this season in the ODAC. He ran a 1:54.76 in the 800 as he broke his own mark for the best time at EMU and in the ODAC. He also ran the 3,000-meters for the first time in his college career and took fourth. The EMU indoor season is done since the NCAA is not sponsoring Division III indoor championships. The outdoor season for EMU is slated to start March 6.
Bridgewater Soccer
Bridgewater goalie Sydney Davis is the ODAC player of the week in women's soccer after she had eight saves for her 14th career shutout in a 1-0 win last weekend against Virginia Wesleyan. The Eagles are scheduled to host Southern Virginia on Thursday.
BC Golf
At the Royal Lakes Individual Invitational in Georgia, Jacob Laughlin (216) of Bridgewater was first in the golf event while BC teammate Jacob Sears (222) took second. Hampden-Sydney's Meade Slonaker (EMHS) was ninth at 229 in the three-round event.
JMU Men's Soccer
The James Madison men's soccer team has moved up to No. 17 in the national ranking by TopDrawer Soccer. The Dukes and Liberty played to a scoreless tie in Harrisonburg on Sunday. JMU is slated to play at George Mason on Saturday.
- DN-R Sports Staff
